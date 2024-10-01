'Broke' Corey Feldman's Groveling Text to Ex-Wife Exposed as She Accuses Him of Abandonment: 'I'm Wiped Out… I Don’t Want to be Your Enemy'

She further claimed as a result of the former child actor's actions, she was left without a car, home or financial support.

Adding to her dire situation was $20,000 in medical debt she has incurred. Courtney claimed she asked her estranged husband for helping paying her bills, but he refused.

In one text message between the former couple, Feldman asked Courtney to send him copies of her medical bills before admitting the timing of her request was not good as he was low on funds.