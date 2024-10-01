'Broke' Corey Feldman's Groveling Text to Ex-Wife Exposed as She Accuses Him of Abandonment: 'I'm Wiped Out… I Don’t Want to be Your Enemy'
Corey Feldman's groveling texts to his estranged wife Courtney were exposed in court.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Courtney submitted text messages from her estranged husband as part of her request for temporary spousal support in their divorce.
Courtney has accused the Goonies star, 53, of "abandoning" her after she gave up their partying lifestyle amid medical issues.
She further claimed as a result of the former child actor's actions, she was left without a car, home or financial support.
Adding to her dire situation was $20,000 in medical debt she has incurred. Courtney claimed she asked her estranged husband for helping paying her bills, but he refused.
In one text message between the former couple, Feldman asked Courtney to send him copies of her medical bills before admitting the timing of her request was not good as he was low on funds.
The text message from Feldman read: "Courtney, I’m sorry to hear U R struggling. Please send me a bill or break down of what these medical expenses are and I’ll see what can be done.
"Unfortunately, this is the worst timing ever. I leave for tour Tom (sic) and hav (sic) no $ at all as I am way over extended.
"Had to get real bud (sic) for this one and they wanted $ in advance, as well as all the merch for arena shows which cost a $14k deposit. So that’s $120k up front which is exactly what I'm making."
Feldman continued: "So I'm basically wiped out until they start paying me in a few weeks.
"But if U show me what's going on I can see what I can do about it when I start getting paid from the tour."
The actor insisted: "Communication is key. I don't want to be your enemy at all."
The Gremlins star and Courtney tied the knot in 2016.
In September 2023, Feldman filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".
Courtney previously said Feldman had been paying her $2,000 per month in spousal support, but has since asked the court to increase the payments to $5,000 per month.
She noted she can only work part-time at a coffee shop as she battles various health issues, including testing positive for COVID several times, as well as hives.
Before Feldman's spousal support, Courtney said she makes around $1,982 per month. She was previously working with her estranged husband's band, but had to leave the gig due to medical problems.
Despite Feldman claiming Courtney's request for help with her medical bills has come at the "worst time", she alleged he has more than enough in the bank to help her out.
Courtney claimed she believed Feldman makes around $280,000 a month in residuals, merchandize, conventions, appearances and a popular Funko Pop line.
Moreover, Courtney alleged Feldman makes $35,000 when attending fan conventions and brings in around $50,000 per year in Cameo videos, in addition to $700,000 he allegedly earned off a documentary he recently produced.
