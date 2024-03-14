Divorce War: Corey Feldman’s Estranged Wife Fighting Actor Over Spousal Support After Revealing Serious Health Issues
Corey Feldman’s estranged wife opposed his request to cut her off from spousal support in their bitter divorce.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Stand By Me actor’s ex Courtney revealed she doesn’t see eye to eye with Corey on the split.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in September 2023, Corey filed for legal separation from his wife Courtney.
In his petition, Corey said he was not ready for a full divorce but wanted a separation to be granted. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.
The former child star said they had been separated since June 22, 2023 — and said the marriage lasted a total of 6 years and 5 months.
The exes, who met at the Playboy mansion, wed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Corey asked the court to terminate Courtney’s right to spousal support. The couple does not have any children — leaving child support a moot issue.
In her newly filed response, Courtney listed the same date of marriage but said the date of separation was “to be determined.”
Courtney asked for a divorce instead of a separation. In addition, she asked that Corey’s right to spousal support be terminated and she be awarded support from him.
Regarding attorney fees, she requested Corey be on the hook for both parties' fees in the case.
Corey announced the split weeks before he filed his petition in court.
At the time, he said, "It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together.”
He continued, "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."
Corey said due to Courtney's health concerns and "the process of healing" she was not going to continue traveling with him on tour with his band.
"On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery," the actor added. "We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."