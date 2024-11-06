Kamala Harris Tells Supporters 'Do Not Despair' After Crushing Loss to Donald Trump — Insists on a 'Peaceful Transfer of Power'

Kamala Harris has addressed supporters after her crushing loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democratic nominee acknowledged her supporters were feeling "a range of emotions" after losing to the Republican nominee, but insisted there would be a "peaceful transfer of power" as she vowed to uphold the constitution.

Harris, 60, delivered her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, November 6.