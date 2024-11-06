Kamala Harris Tells Supporters 'Do Not Despair' After Crushing Loss to Donald Trump — Insists on a 'Peaceful Transfer of Power'
Kamala Harris has addressed supporters after her crushing loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democratic nominee acknowledged her supporters were feeling "a range of emotions" after losing to the Republican nominee, but insisted there would be a "peaceful transfer of power" as she vowed to uphold the constitution.
Harris, 60, delivered her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, November 6.
Despite the devastating loss, Harris maintained an optimistic composure as she walked out to Beyoncé's Freedom.
The vice president began her speech: "My heart is full today. My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.
"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say: The light of America's promise will always burn bright."
She then expressed gratitude to voters, her campaign team and running mate, Tim Walz, as well as her husband, Doug Emhoff.
She continued: "Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it.
"But we must accept the results of this election."
Harris revealed she spoke with the president-elect to congratulate him while insisting "we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power", which she further highlighted as a cornerstone of the democratic process.
While Harris focused her campaign on growing the middle class, protecting reproductive health care, and turning the page on hatred and bigotry, it was not enough to overcome the Trump campaign.
As Trump picked up electoral votes, the Harris campaign held out hope on election night until the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania was called for the Republican nominee.
Still, Harris used her concession speech to remind supporters the "fight" was not over, adding: "Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. Don't ever give up.
"Don't ever stop trying to make world a better place."
She added: "We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square.
"And we will also wage it in quieter ways — in how we live our lives, by treating one another with kindness and respect; by looking in the face of a stranger and seeing a neighbor; by always using our strength to lift people up, to fight for the dignity that all people deserve."
As she reminded voters "do not despair", Harris added: "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.
"This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."
She concluded her emotional address on an hopeful note but not without acknowledging the pain evident in the crowd of teary-eyed supporters.
Harris said: "I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time. But for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case.
"But here's the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars.
"The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. And may that work guide us even in the face of setbacks toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America."
