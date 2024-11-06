Home > Entertainment > Cher Cher's Nepo Baby Son Chaz 'Would Never Have Been Cast' in New Film 'If Mom Wasn't Famous' Source: MEGA Cher has reportedly given her son a role in her new horror film. By: Radar Staff Nov. 6 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Despite a recent snub to her son Chaz Bono's wedding to Shara Mathews, Cher's still got her 55-year-old nepo baby's back. Cher, 78, executively produced the horror film Little Bites and is said to have given her son — who has struggled to solidify a career in Hollywood — a starring role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Cher's fame could have given her son Chaz his latest film role as the 55-year-old has been struggling with his acting career.

An insider said: "Let's be honest, Chaz isn't much of an actor, but his mom is Cher. "If he wasn't related to the producer, he wouldn't be in the film."

Source: MEGA Chaz, who transitioned to male in 2009, reportedly chose not to give his mom an invite to his wedding earlier this year.

They continued: "What's amazing is after he banned his mom from the wedding, she's still showing up for him in a big way!" Sources close to the family also claimed the Believe singer has stayed committed to helping Chaz — born Chastity — however she can.

They said: "Cher will always love Chaz. Have they had their problems? Yes — but even so, she'll always try to help him. "His performance isn't Oscar-worthy, but it's a start!" The two posed side-by-side at the film's premiere, showing Cher was willing to put their notoriously rocky past behind her.

The horror flick was released at the end of September, starring Chaz — who plays Paul — alongside Krsy Fox, Bonnie Aarons, and Jon Sklaroff. While Cher's sex-switching son may not have had the most successful acting career, Chaz has appeared in shows such as American Horror Story, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Source: MEGA Cher has been dating music executive Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, since November 2011.

Cher shares Chaz with her ex-husband Sonny Bono. She also shares her other son, Elijah Allman, with ex-husband Gregg Allman. The singer became a first-time mom with Chaz, previously detailing the experience as having "a new best friend", adding: "It was just the most fun. It was like every day is Christmas."

Chaz transitioned to male in 2009 right after his 40th birthday, later documenting the process in his 2011 documentary Becoming Chaz. Cher told a friend at the time: "I admire my son Chaz's courage for sharing his personal journey. Most important to me is that he is very happy. That's what I care about the most. He has my love and support."

Chaz went on to appear on Dancing with the Stars that same year, which led to him scoring guest roles on Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Despite supporting one another years ago, Chaz and his mom's relationship has recently been strained — leading to reports he snubbed her of a wedding invite earlier this year.

Source: MEGA Reports earlier this week claimed Edwards was hoping for Cher to take his 5-year-old son 'under her wing'.

Sources told In Touch: "Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don't feel too bad about it either. They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher's theatrics." They added: "Cher has tried to be there for her kids, but neither wants anything to do with her. It's devastating."

The singer also has a strained relationship with her 48-year-old son, Elijah, who has been battling with mental health and substance abuse issues. Cher even requested a court-appointed guardianship for him last December to gain control of his health and finances. In September, the singer dropped the bid for conservatorship over her son, with her lawyers saying the family members had reached a private settlement.

While Cher may be struggling to remain close to her own sons, she has seemingly taken her boyfriend's son under her wing — or at least, he hopes. Cher began dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, in November 2022. Edwards shares his 5-year-old son, Slash, with TV personality Amber Rose.

Insiders recently claimed Edwards was trying to tap into Cher's "maternal instincts" with Slash — especially as her relationship with her own sons has gone downhill. They alleged the exec is hoping Cher will mentor his son and lead him to success later in life.