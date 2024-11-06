Garth Brooks Plotting to Flee U.S. For House in Ireland Amid Rape Scandal: Country Icon Admits Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Pushing Hard' for New Home in Emerald Isle
Garth Brooks has hinted at leaving Nashville behind to settle in Ireland after being accused of sexually assaulting his former make-up artist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music singer, 62, revealed he might leave the U.S. for good during his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, where he discussed a fan's question about his rumored plans to purchase a home in the Emerald Isle.
The Wrapped Up in You singer shared that his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, is "pushing hard" for the move.
He told viewers: "Actually, the Queen is pushing hard for that house over there. I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her."
Brooks has a strong fan base in Ireland, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to his 2022 Croke Park concerts.
Originally scheduled for two nights, the demand led to a total of five sold-out shows, with Brooks performing to packed stadiums on September 9, 10, 11, 16, and 17.
News of a potential relocation to Ireland comes as Brooks is currently facing legal challenges in America. A California-based civil complaint filed in October
The civil complaint alleges the Grammy winner of sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff, identified as "Jane Roe," claimed to have worked with Brooks as a makeup artist, alleging incidents of assault dating back to 2017.
Roe claimed the country music icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only got one hotel suite for both of them. When she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.
According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles and raped her.
Brooks is 6 feet tall, while the plaintiff is allegedly only 5 feet.
The plaintiff went on to claim the singer made repeated sexual comments even when she said it made her uncomfortable and alleged he once made comments in front of his manager and Yearwood.
Brooks vehemently denies these allegations and has dismissed them as extortion.
He stated: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."
