Garth Brooks Plotting to Flee U.S. For House in Ireland Amid Rape Scandal: Country Icon Admits Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Pushing Hard' for New Home in Emerald Isle

The civil complaint alleges the Grammy winner of sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff, identified as "Jane Roe," claimed to have worked with Brooks as a makeup artist, alleging incidents of assault dating back to 2017.

Roe claimed the country music icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only got one hotel suite for both of them. When she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.

According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles and raped her.

Brooks is 6 feet tall, while the plaintiff is allegedly only 5 feet.

The plaintiff went on to claim the singer made repeated sexual comments even when she said it made her uncomfortable and alleged he once made comments in front of his manager and Yearwood.