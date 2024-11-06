Hysterical Cara Delevingne Joins Chorus of Bleeding Hearts Raging Over Trump’s Staggering Election Victory: 'Liberals Must Give Fascists a Four Year War'
Cara Delevingne unleashed an angry rant on social media that urged fans to make life "hell" for Republicans after Donald Trump's "gutting" election victory.
In a message addressed to "friends", the supermodel encouraged Liberals to pivot Trump's win as a chance to get revenge against "fascists, misogynists, bigots and liars", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Delevingne, who supported Democratic candidate Kamala Harris alongside A-listers such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Oprah, uploaded the reshared post to her Instagram Stories early Wednesday.
The message aimed to regain hope for Democratic voters, saying the next four years of Trump's presidency could be a "freeing" experience.
It read: "Trump will win the White House. The GOP has control of the Senate. This is gutting, yes, but freeing too.
"We get to make every day over the next four years hell for fascists, misogynists, bigots and liars. This is not the time to shrink. Nor the time to despair."
It continued: "This is the time for that classic Disney, larger than life, kinda gay, impossibly well dressed, unbelievably cool, villainy. That punk rock, black parade, guerrilla s---.
"Make art. F--- s--- up. Build power. They're about to learn that the hardest thing about gaining power is keeping it."
Delevingne's post comes after several A-listers publicly showed support for Harris during her presidential campaign following Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race in July.
On Election Day, 32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé subtly encouraged Instagram followers to vote while dropping new visuals for her song Bodyguard.
Beyoncé has also been publicly backing Harris in recent weeks, even speaking at a rally in her hometown of Houston, Texas in October.
Swift also publicly endorsed Harris after her heated debate against Trump, saying: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
She added: "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.
"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.
"I’ve done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
Following the announcement of Trump's victory late Tuesday night, more celebrities have been chiming in with their disheartened feelings.
Rapper Cardi B, for one, uploaded a lengthy post dedicated to Harris, saying she "ran her race with honesty and with integrity".
Her post continued: "You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart.
"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible."
Cardi thanked Harris for being a "real example" of "what the American dream should be".
