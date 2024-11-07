Huffy Prince Harry 'Uncomfortable' at Wife Meghan's Beloved Showbiz Events and is 'Desperate to See Old Drinking Buddies Back in Blighty'

It has been previously reported that Meghan and Harry are "going their own ways" and living "separate lives" as rumors swirl about their marriage.

During the couple's rare outings together, an insider claimed: "Sometimes in the United States he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events.

"And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner.”

Markle has been previously called "Duchess Difficult" and is allegedly a "dictator in high heels."