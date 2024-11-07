Huffy Prince Harry 'Uncomfortable' at Wife Meghan's Beloved Showbiz Events and is 'Desperate to See Old Drinking Buddies Back in Blighty'
Prince Harry has been looking "uncomfortable" at his wife Megan Markle's glitzy showbiz events as the royal couple faces several bumps in their "troubled marriage."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Prince is "desperate to see his old drinking buddies," as well as move back to the United Kingdom while he continues to focus on his solo outings.
It has been previously reported that Meghan and Harry are "going their own ways" and living "separate lives" as rumors swirl about their marriage.
During the couple's rare outings together, an insider claimed: "Sometimes in the United States he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events.
"And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner.”
Markle has been previously called "Duchess Difficult" and is allegedly a "dictator in high heels."
Within the last few months, Prince Harry has made several solo trips without Megan by his side — and there was a noticeable difference in the royal's aura.
His recent solo outings included visiting a tattoo parlor in New York to having lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho in South Africa.
The insider said: “He clearly feels a need to return to the UK and Africa for various causes like the Wellchild Charity and Sentebale in Lesotho, and I think he wants to look up old friends he has drifted apart from."
In September 2024, Prince Harry attended WellChild Awards in London and looked "so happy to be there."
Another insider previously said: "It's all everyone can talk about back home in London. He looks like his old self again, and it confirms what we've all been worried about – that he's been miserable as h--- in California."
While Harry has been focusing on his projects and appearances, Meghan is focusing on her solo endeavors including her lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard — which hasn't launched yet.
Nearly five years ago, Harry and Meghan left the world in shock after they stepped down as senior working royals in Britain and moved to California.
The decision caused a major public rift in the Royal Family over the years and left his relationship with Prince William in shambles.
Prince Harry's alleged desire to "return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are," as well as his family, is "putting a real strain on their marriage."
A source recently told RadarOnline.com that Harry and Meghan "are going to live separate lives and have a blueprint for doing so."
The insider added: "He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.
"His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."
