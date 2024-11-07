How Donald Trump Could Boot Prince Harry Out of America over Drugs Visa Scandal — After Vowing Royal Brat Would Get 'No Special Treatment'

While on the campaign trail in March, Trump suggested Harry could be deported if he did not include his past drug use on his visa application.

The 40-year-old confessed to using drugs – including cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms – in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

When asked if Harry would receive "special privileges" if it was determined Harry lied on his application, Trump told GB News: "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

Trump was then pressed further on if "appropriate action" meant Harry "not staying in America", Trump added: "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."