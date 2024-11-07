How Donald Trump Could Boot Prince Harry Out of America over Drugs Visa Scandal — After Vowing Royal Brat Would Get 'No Special Treatment'
Donald Trump winning the presidential election could spell trouble for Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect warned the royal renegade would receive "no special treatment" when it comes to his visa and drug use if he was elected to the White House for a second term.
Since Harry, 40, gave up his position as a full-time working royal and moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, Trump, 78, has been an outspoke critic the Duke of Sussex, going as far as slamming his "unforgivable betrayal" of late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
While on the campaign trail in March, Trump suggested Harry could be deported if he did not include his past drug use on his visa application.
The 40-year-old confessed to using drugs – including cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms – in his bombshell memoir, Spare.
When asked if Harry would receive "special privileges" if it was determined Harry lied on his application, Trump told GB News: "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."
Trump was then pressed further on if "appropriate action" meant Harry "not staying in America", Trump added: "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."
As conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation has tried to make the case for Harry's visa application to be made public, some experts warned the Duke of Sussex should begin working on a "backup plan" in case Trump follows through with his alleged promise.
Some royal insiders pointed to the Portugal vacation home Harry and Markle, 43, recently purchased as a new potential home base should the president-elect revoke his visa, especially as Trump has made it clear he's not a fan of the couple.
Shortly after Harry and Markle moved across the pond, they urged fans to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" when voting in the 2020 presidential race.
While they did not publicly endorse Joe Biden, their messaging closely aligned with the Democratic candidate's campaign. Biden went on to defeat then-incumbent Trump, who wasted no time naming and shaming his perceived enemies, including celebrities.
When asked about Harry and Markle's message to voters, Trump said: "I'm not a fan of hers (Meghan) and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. But I wish a lot of luck to Harry, cause he's going to need it."
Recently, Trump has acknowledged the Heritage Foundation, which is responsible for Project 2025, mission to expose Harry's visa application due to his admitted drug use.
The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security after their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding Harry's application was rejected.
In their lawsuit, the far-right group argued the matter was of "immense public interest".
While, the Heritage Foundation lost their case when Judge Carl Nichols ruled the application was a private matter, they refused to let up on the issue. They refiled another motion concerning the case in October.
Before a ruling was issued, Trump signaled support for the Heritage Foundation's case, saying Harry was "on his own" if he won re-election because the Duke "betrayed the Queen".
He further claimed the Biden administration had been "too gracious" with Harry since he moved to California.
Trump told the Daily Express: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."
