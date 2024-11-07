How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Upcoming 'Alpha Gang' Film Could Bring Pair 'Back Together' After Split

Sources close to the pair revealed that their differences became apparent once the project wrapped up.

Insiders revealed: "[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together.

"Once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted"

The sources claim the romance "fizzled fast" after their press tour wrapped, noting the wedding planning put "a lot of pressure" on the relationship.