How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Upcoming 'Alpha Gang' Film Could Bring Pair 'Back Together' After Split
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz could end up rekindling their relationship as the former couple prepare to film an upcoming movie together.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes are set to be in front of cameras for Alpha Gang by spring 2024, and insiders claimed the two could end up "back together".
Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, recently called off their engagement, marking the end of their romantic relationship, which began last year after they met on the set of the actress' directorial debut, Blink Twice.
The couple, who bonded over their shared passion for art and film, had their engagement fizzle out shortly after the press tour for the movie concluded last summer.
Sources close to the pair revealed that their differences became apparent once the project wrapped up.
Insiders revealed: "[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together.
"Once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted"
The sources claim the romance "fizzled fast" after their press tour wrapped, noting the wedding planning put "a lot of pressure" on the relationship.
- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's 3-Year Relationship 'Fizzled Out' as They 'Realized They Weren't Good Match' after Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour
- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Devastated' Over Calling Off Engagement After 3 Years Together: 'It was Mutual, But There's a Lot of Heartbreak'
- Channing Tatum's Baffling Last Post on Zoë Kravitz Before Ending Engagement Revealed — as Body Language Expert Highlights Couple's 'Red Flags'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Despite their recent breakup, Tatum and Kravitz are scheduled to work together on another upcoming project, Alpha Gang, set to begin filming in the spring of 2025.
An insider hinted at the possibility of their professional collaboration reigniting the spark between them.
The source emphasized the duo's professionalism and ability to work together harmoniously on set despite their personal relationship dynamics.
A source claimed: "They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. Both of them are very professional, and there is no bad blood between them."
Kravitz was recently seen in New York City without her engagement ring.
Asource told Us Weekly Kravitz is "very independent" and "expressed that she didn't necessarily need to get married again" after her split from Glusman.
Around the same time, Tatum remained engaged in his work, sharing glimpses from the set of his new movie, Roofman, on social media.
Tatum took to Instagram to share images from the set and hint at a plot point in the film, writing: "Just broke out of prison and into a Toys R Us… how was your day. Hehe #ROOFMAN dirty and tired but still a Toys R Us kid."
While both parties have refrained from publicly addressing the specifics of their breakup, they maintain a sense of respect and mutual understanding.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.