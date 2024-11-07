Your tip
Dolly Parton Gives Rare Insight Into Home Life With Her Reclusive Husband Carl Dean — and Reveals Why She Wanted Them To Stay Private

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton prefers to keep her marriage and personal life away from the spotlight.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton is one of the biggest and most notable stars in the world, however, her personal life has always been kept out of the spotlight

RadarOnline.com can now reveal a rare look into the singer's time away from the cameras, including her marriage to her reclusive husband, Carl Dean.

dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Parton keeps her personal life private, as not much is known about her marriage.

Despite the 78-year-old always being on stage and in front of an audience, she much prefers her time indoors.

She explained: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."

The hitmaker added: "My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."

dolly parton x
Source: MEGA

Parton has been married to her husband for almost 60 years.

While Parton has been married to Dean for close to 60 years, not much is known about the couple despite their longevity.

She shared: "He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private."

Parton and Dean never welcomed any children of their own but the star, who is one of 12 siblings, still enjoys staying close to her large family.

dolly parton flattered sheep clone named after her
Source: MEGA

The private couple do not share any children.

She said to Hello! magazine: "We're a tight knit family and like to have fun. I have a big house – and several big tables - and in my house we can entertain anywhere," and added that wine is a bonus when it comes to having a good time."

"I identify with the sparkling wine," she joked, and added: "I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business. They're trying to teach me how to be a little more of a connoisseur than I am.

"The prosecco is made in Italy, the rose is from France. For years people were telling me I should have my own wine, and I guess my music has led me to a place where I could. I'm very proud and excited about it."

Meanwhile, the songwriter recently revealed she is all about having a sheep clone named after her nearly 30 years ago.

Dolly the sheep was the first mammal successfully cloned from an adult somatic cell by researchers at Scotland's Roslin Institute in 1996.

During an interview, Parton responded: "I was flattered.

"You know, when the scientists cloned Dolly the sheep, they used the mammary glands. That's what they call them … glands … the boobs."

dolly parton reveals homebody rare interview
Source: MEGA

The hitmaker had a cloned sheep named after her.

Parton continued: "They said, 'Oh, we have this sheep, Dolly …' Everybody always played up to these (points to her chest), so that's why we had Dolly the sheep."

The sheep was born July 5, 1996 and produced six offspring before passing away on February 14, 2003.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

    RadarOnline Logo

