Dolly Parton is one of the biggest and most notable stars in the world, however, her personal life has always been kept out of the spotlight

Despite the 78-year-old always being on stage and in front of an audience, she much prefers her time indoors.

She explained: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."

The hitmaker added: "My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."