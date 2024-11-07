Dolly Parton Gives Rare Insight Into Home Life With Her Reclusive Husband Carl Dean — and Reveals Why She Wanted Them To Stay Private
Dolly Parton is one of the biggest and most notable stars in the world, however, her personal life has always been kept out of the spotlight
RadarOnline.com can now reveal a rare look into the singer's time away from the cameras, including her marriage to her reclusive husband, Carl Dean.
Despite the 78-year-old always being on stage and in front of an audience, she much prefers her time indoors.
She explained: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."
The hitmaker added: "My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."
While Parton has been married to Dean for close to 60 years, not much is known about the couple despite their longevity.
She shared: "He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private."
Parton and Dean never welcomed any children of their own but the star, who is one of 12 siblings, still enjoys staying close to her large family.
She said to Hello! magazine: "We're a tight knit family and like to have fun. I have a big house – and several big tables - and in my house we can entertain anywhere," and added that wine is a bonus when it comes to having a good time."
"I identify with the sparkling wine," she joked, and added: "I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business. They're trying to teach me how to be a little more of a connoisseur than I am.
"The prosecco is made in Italy, the rose is from France. For years people were telling me I should have my own wine, and I guess my music has led me to a place where I could. I'm very proud and excited about it."
Meanwhile, the songwriter recently revealed she is all about having a sheep clone named after her nearly 30 years ago.
Dolly the sheep was the first mammal successfully cloned from an adult somatic cell by researchers at Scotland's Roslin Institute in 1996.
During an interview, Parton responded: "I was flattered.
"You know, when the scientists cloned Dolly the sheep, they used the mammary glands. That's what they call them … glands … the boobs."
Parton continued: "They said, 'Oh, we have this sheep, Dolly …' Everybody always played up to these (points to her chest), so that's why we had Dolly the sheep."
The sheep was born July 5, 1996 and produced six offspring before passing away on February 14, 2003.
