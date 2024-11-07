Trump's 'Insane' Foreign Policy is On Crash Course With 'World on Fire' — and 'Will Plunge Europe into Nightmare'
Europe could be at a huge disadvantage now that Donald Trump will officially be returning to the White House in 2025.
While Trump's second presidency may come with more preparation — particularly for things like intensified economic rivalry — Europe's geopolitical challenges have worsened over the past four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In recent months, the European Commission has been holding meetings to prepare for potential scenarios, including a trade war and tough conditions on continued U.S. support for Europe's defense and security.
Retaliatory measures have also been prepared in case the Trump administration decides to raise tariffs on European goods.
While talks on joint investments in a European defense industry have slowed, the proposals remain on the table and could advance if the 27 member states feel a sense of urgency.
Europe has appointed strong leaders, including Mark Rutte, who was named NATO secretary-general after successfully collaborating with Trump during his tenure as Dutch prime minister.
The hope for many is that Rutte can keep the U.S. engaged in NATO as a relatively reliable ally.
However, the world has changed drastically since 2016 — and Europe may not be ready for what's to come.
Europe finds itself at a significant disadvantage, wedged between two wars — in Ukraine and the Middle East — the outcomes of which it will have no control over.
The continent can really only protect itself when defending shared positions.
Although Trump has provided few details on his foreign policy, his supporters believe he can influence foreign leaders and stabilize what Republicans have called a "world on fire".
The phrase comes as MAGA enthusiasts have been blaming the current global crises on President Joe Biden's effects over the past four years.
- Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have the Brains' to Be a Dictator, Says Former National Security Advisor John Bolton
- Donald Trump Says He's the Only Presidential Candidate Capable of Preventing WW3, 'I Will End the Killing and Bloodshed'
- TRUMP EXODUS: How Millions of America’s Wealthiest are Planning to Flee 'Tinderbox' Nation — With Record Numbers of Passports Issued
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Trump's first presidency was largely characterized by his "America First" protectionist trade policies and isolationist rhetoric, which included threats to pull out of NATO.
Analysts for the European Council on Foreign Relations wrote during the U.S. campaign: "Donald Trump remains erratic and inconsistent when it comes to foreign policy."
"Europeans are still licking their wounds from Trump’s first term: they have not forgotten the former president’s tariffs, his deep antagonism towards the European Union and Germany."
Trump and his supporters have argued that other countries have exploited the U.S. and that he would fight to put an end to it.
How Trump responds to Russia's war in Ukraine could reveal his approach to NATO and key U.S. allies, following Biden's efforts to restore relationships.
Trump will also have to navigate a volatile Middle East, teetering on the edge of a larger regional conflict.
Israel is currently engaged in conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, while also confronting Iran, and Trump has continuously supported Israel’s fight to destroy Hamas in the Palestinian territory.
On China, the 47th president repeatedly proposed raising tariffs on all Chinese goods imported into the U.S., a move that could also impact products from the EU.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.