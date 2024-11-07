Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Insane' Foreign Policy is On Crash Course With 'World on Fire' — and 'Will Plunge Europe into Nightmare'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's foreign policy could potentially plunge Europe into a 'nightmare'.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Europe could be at a huge disadvantage now that Donald Trump will officially be returning to the White House in 2025.

While Trump's second presidency may come with more preparation — particularly for things like intensified economic rivalry — Europe's geopolitical challenges have worsened over the past four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
trump election win
Source: New York Post/MEGA

Trump's 2024 election victory could spell trouble for Europe in the coming years.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, the European Commission has been holding meetings to prepare for potential scenarios, including a trade war and tough conditions on continued U.S. support for Europe's defense and security.

Retaliatory measures have also been prepared in case the Trump administration decides to raise tariffs on European goods.

While talks on joint investments in a European defense industry have slowed, the proposals remain on the table and could advance if the 27 member states feel a sense of urgency.

Article continues below advertisement
germany us voting donald trump comparing sesame street oscar grouch
Source: MEGA

The 47th president's loyal supporters believe he can reverse the 'world on fire' they believe was created by Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Europe has appointed strong leaders, including Mark Rutte, who was named NATO secretary-general after successfully collaborating with Trump during his tenure as Dutch prime minister.

The hope for many is that Rutte can keep the U.S. engaged in NATO as a relatively reliable ally.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the world has changed drastically since 2016 — and Europe may not be ready for what's to come.

Europe finds itself at a significant disadvantage, wedged between two wars — in Ukraine and the Middle East — the outcomes of which it will have no control over.

The continent can really only protect itself when defending shared positions.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Trump has provided few details on his foreign policy, his supporters believe he can influence foreign leaders and stabilize what Republicans have called a "world on fire".

The phrase comes as MAGA enthusiasts have been blaming the current global crises on President Joe Biden's effects over the past four years.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris delivers concession speech
Source: MEGA

Harris addressed supporters after losing the presidential election to Trump on November 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's first presidency was largely characterized by his "America First" protectionist trade policies and isolationist rhetoric, which included threats to pull out of NATO.

Analysts for the European Council on Foreign Relations wrote during the U.S. campaign: "Donald Trump remains erratic and inconsistent when it comes to foreign policy."

Article continues below advertisement
election america locked and loaded as tensions soar over civil war fear
Source: MEGA

Trump and his supporters have argued that other countries exploited the U.S. in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

"Europeans are still licking their wounds from Trump’s first term: they have not forgotten the former president’s tariffs, his deep antagonism towards the European Union and Germany."

Trump and his supporters have argued that other countries have exploited the U.S. and that he would fight to put an end to it.

Article continues below advertisement

How Trump responds to Russia's war in Ukraine could reveal his approach to NATO and key U.S. allies, following Biden's efforts to restore relationships.

Trump will also have to navigate a volatile Middle East, teetering on the edge of a larger regional conflict.

Israel is currently engaged in conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, while also confronting Iran, and Trump has continuously supported Israel’s fight to destroy Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

On China, the 47th president repeatedly proposed raising tariffs on all Chinese goods imported into the U.S., a move that could also impact products from the EU.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.