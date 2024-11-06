Tragic Reason Behind Matt LeBlanc's Reclusive Life Revealed: 'He Doesn't Want to End up Spiraling Into Same Traps That Killed Matthew Perry'

And when life does get tough, he takes himself away, like when he withdrew from the spotlight after his Friends' spin-off was axed after two seasons in 2006.

A decade after Joey ended he told an interviewer: "For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, 'What's going on?' I'd call mine and say, 'Please lose my number for a few years.'"

LeBlanc has become even more isolated since Perry's shock passing last October.