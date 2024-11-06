Tragic Reason Behind Matt LeBlanc's Reclusive Life Revealed: 'He Doesn't Want to End up Spiraling Into Same Traps That Killed Matthew Perry'
Matt LeBlanc turned into a recluse after vowing never to fall for the perils of fame which killed close pal Matthew Perry, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 57, has maintained a clean-leaving life, smoking cigarettes being his only vice, ensuring he's kept away from drug use so prevalent in his industry in order to protect his health and sanity.
And when life does get tough, he takes himself away, like when he withdrew from the spotlight after his Friends' spin-off was axed after two seasons in 2006.
A decade after Joey ended he told an interviewer: "For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, 'What's going on?' I'd call mine and say, 'Please lose my number for a few years.'"
LeBlanc has become even more isolated since Perry's shock passing last October.
The Chandler Bing star died following an overdose of ketamine, and the death hit LeBlanc hard.
Away from the limelight, the friendship between LeBlanc and Perry transcended their TV roles.
The pair even lived close to each other in the upmarket enclave of Pacific Palisades.
When Perry died on the night of October 28 last year, when he was discovered dead in his hot-tub, neighbor LeBlanc was the first of the Friends cast to pay tribute to him.
He wrote on Instagram: "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.
"Times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.
"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you. And I'll never forget you. Never.
"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week LeBlanc brushed off claims he was considering retiring from showbiz.
According to the Daily Mirror, his agent has blasted the quit talk as "rubbish".
LeBlanc's last major TV appearance was in 2021, when he took part in the HBO Friends' Reunion special, which brought him back together with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Perry.
Last month, we revealed RadarOnline.com revealed Aniston and Cox have been regularly checking in on him, following Perry's death.
A source said Aniston has "been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home... cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting.
"She's even stayed over a couple of times. And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him."
While the actor, worth a reported $85million, never needs to work again, friends are reportedly worried that without a project to focus on, grief could consume him.
This isn't the first time LeBlanc has attracted concern for not being seen in public often.
He previously told an interviewer in 2012 he is more introverted than his character of Joey Tribbiani who made him so famous.
He said: "People will always ask me if I'm all right, because I'm much more low-key and reserved than my character in Friends.
"They think that I'm depressed, or I'm sad or upset - but I'm just not amped up to go out in front of an audience and do a TV show. That's not who I am."
