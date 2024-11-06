Tom Brady Makes Cryptic Post About 'the Man' Who 'Comes Short Again and Again' After Supermodel Ex Gisele Bündchen's Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy News
Tom Brady has made another cryptic social media in the wake of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's shocking pregnancy announcement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired NFL legend shared a telling post about "the man" who "falls short again and again" on his Instagram Stories.
It's the second time Brady, 47, has seemingly worn his heart on sleeve for his millions of followers after learning Bündchen is starting a family with her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.
On Tuesday night, Brady took to his Instagram Stories to share a powerful quote from ex-president Theodore Roosevelt's famous speech about perseverance amid adversity.
Roosevelt's delivered his Citizenship in a Republic speech – commonly known as "The Man in the Arena", which was also the name of Brady's 2021 ESPN documentary – in Paris in 1910.
Brady shared a photo holding a black card with a portion of the speech printed on it.
The card read: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.
"The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming. because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
Meanwhile, Bündchen and Valente were spotted out for the first time since the former supermodel announced her first pregnancy with the jiu-jitsu instructor and her third child overall. Bündchen and Brady share two children – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – together.
While Bündchen reportedly told Brady she was pregnant before the jaw-dropping news made headlines, sources claimed he was still shocked to learn she was welcoming her first child with Valente.
An insider told PageSix: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Amid their divorce, the supermodel was seen out with Valente and the two even went on vacation with her two children.
At the time, insiders claimed Brady was "convinced" the romance started prior to the separation. Bündchen met Valente when she signed up to take jiu-jitsu lessons at his academy in 2021.
