Trump Victory Branded a 'Five-Alarm Fire' and 'Category 5 Hurricane' By One of America's Greatest Political Strategists: 'He's the Bully of all Bullies'
A top American political strategist has compared a Donald Trump victory to a "five alarm fire" and "category 5 hurricane".
RadarOnline.com can reveal strategist Robert Reich, who has covered U.S. politics and elections for decades, warned he's never seen "a bully more squalid" than Trump.
On the eve of the 2024 presidential election, Reich joins the overwhelming number of political pundits, generals, and former Trump cabinet members who sounded alarms over what a potential Trump victory could mean for the country.
In a new op-ed, Reich detailed how dangerous he viewed the ex-president, who has been branded a "fascist" by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, as well as his former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.
Reich wrote: "He is the bully of all bullies. He emits dangerous lies like most people breathe.
"He has demeaned and degraded our system of self-government, attempted a coup against the United States, divided Americans with venomous bigotry, and rewarded his rich backers with tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks.
"Trump created a supreme court that took away women’s rights over their own bodies and immunized presidents from criminal liability."
Reich further claimed the Republican nominee has "become even more untethered from reality, more unhinged, even less coherent" in recent weeks, citing Trump's own promise to seek revenge against his perceived enemies if re-elected.
The political strategist noted Trump's repeated claims about anti-MAGA Americans and immigrants being the "enemy within" as he threatened to deploy the U.S. military against them.
He continued: "He refuses to be bound by the results of the upcoming election.
"This means America will likely suffer weeks or months of litigation following election day, perhaps even accompanied by violence."
Similar to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, top Republican lawmakers have already started to lay the groundwork to deny the results of the 2024 election.
Trump has additionally spread false claims about illegal immigrants voting in the election as he claimed Democrats were going to "cheat" in November.
Reich's words echoed pundits who raised eyebrows not only at Trump's own statements on the campaign trail, but also at the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, which has been described as a "Nazi" leadership playbook.
While the Trump campaign has attempted to distance themselves from Project 2025, claiming there are no links to the campaign, over half of the 307 authors were found to have ties to the Trump administration.
Overlap between Project 2025 and the Trump campaign included positions on executive actions, immigration, walking back D.E.I. policies and LGBTQ+ protections and restrictions on reproductive care.
He concluded his plea to readers: "At this juncture – two weeks from election day, with the race virtually tied in battleground states – none of us who cares about the future of this country can any longer afford to be a mere spectator.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. A five-alarm fire. A category 5 hurricane."
