Trump Victory Branded a 'Five-Alarm Fire' and 'Category 5 Hurricane' By One of America's Greatest Political Strategists: 'He's the Bully of all Bullies'

In a new op-ed, Reich detailed how dangerous he viewed the ex-president, who has been branded a "fascist" by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, as well as his former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

Reich wrote: "He is the bully of all bullies. He emits dangerous lies like most people breathe.

"He has demeaned and degraded our system of self-government, attempted a coup against the United States, divided Americans with venomous bigotry, and rewarded his rich backers with tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks.