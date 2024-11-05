ELECTION MARKET TURMOIL: Investors Unwinding Bets on 'Trump Trade' After Surprise New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Edging Ahead in Nail-Biting Race
Investors are changing their tune following a recent poll that has all of America buzzing.
The dollar and crypto currencies have taken a slip in the Presidential election's final hours as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to duke it out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The switch comes after a poll revealed Harris, 60, with a slight lead over Trump in usual-red Iowa. The highly regarded poll, led by Ann Selzer, was published over the weekend.
Selzer said: It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming."
While the shocking poll allowed some pundits to use it as a possible route Tuesday's election might go, Trump instead blasted the numbers, instead pointing to another Iowa poll which showed the former reality star with a 10-point lead over the sitting Vice president.
After the poll, Trump's odds of victory decreased on various betting platforms including Polymarket following a previous uptick. The 78-year-old's odds on Polymarket were at almost 58 percent on Monday, however, before the poll he sat at 67 percent on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, business leaders have informed analysts that the close race has clouded their outlook, and investors are worried of civil unrest in the event of an outcome that doesn't exactly bring joy to all.
Days earlier, Las Vegas betting markets revealed showed the Republican candidate in a major slump days earlier as well.
While betting markets still had Trump in the lead, Democratic nominee Harris had significantly closed the gap.
According to Kalshi, the largest regulated U.S. exchange, Trump's odds of winning dropped from 64 percent to 56 percent in just 48 hours.
Offshore betting markets had also pushed Trump ahead of Harris and show him winning the majority of the swing states, but recent polls still consider the race a toss-up.
The race between Harris and Trump has been incredibly close as both candidates are aiming to grab the advantage in seven key swing states.
The 2024 race has already included violence and chaos, with the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July and another possible attempt on his life in September while he was on a Palm Beach golf course.
However, while the race remains close, political pundits are fearing what a possible Trump, 78, win can set-off, including more violence and chaos.
Strategist Robert Reich warned he's never seen "a bully more squalid" than Trump.
He said: "He is the bully of all bullies. He emits dangerous lies like most people breathe.
"He has demeaned and degraded our system of self-government, attempted a coup against the United States, divided Americans with venomous bigotry, and rewarded his rich backers with tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks."
Reich added: "Trump created a supreme court that took away women’s rights over their own bodies and immunized presidents from criminal liability."
On election Tuesday, Trump said he didn’t believe he had to inform his followers that there should be no violence following the results.
He said: “I don’t have to tell them that there’d be no violence. Of course they’ll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people. I don’t have to tell them. And I certainly don’t want any violence, but I certainly don’t have to tell them."
The former president shared: "These are great people. These are people that believe in no violence. Unlike your question. You believe in violence."
