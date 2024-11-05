ELECTION MARKET TURMOIL: Investors Unwinding Bets on 'Trump Trade' After Surprise New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Edging Ahead in Nail-Biting Race

The switch comes after a poll revealed Harris, 60, with a slight lead over Trump in usual-red Iowa. The highly regarded poll, led by Ann Selzer, was published over the weekend.

Selzer said: It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming."

While the shocking poll allowed some pundits to use it as a possible route Tuesday's election might go, Trump instead blasted the numbers, instead pointing to another Iowa poll which showed the former reality star with a 10-point lead over the sitting Vice president.