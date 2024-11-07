Secrets of Trump 'Advisor' Elon Musk’s Ultra-Secret $35Million 'Cult-Style' Family 'Compound' — Which He Insists Is a Huge 'Art Installation'

Donald Trump's new best pal Elon Musk dreams of a global baby boom, but so far his attempts to populate his new $35 million compound with two of three mothers of his 11 children are not going so well.

Car boss Musk reportedly wants to build a secret family compound for his brood – even though just one has so far agreed to move in, RadarOnline can reveal.

The Tesla CEO has reportedly purchased two large homes in a leafy part of in Austin, Texas, within walking distance of each other – paying $35 million for two properties, including a 14,400-square-foot mansion resembling a Tuscan villa and a six-bedroom home directly behind it.