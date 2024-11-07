Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Elon Musk
Exclusive

Secrets of Trump 'Advisor' Elon Musk’s Ultra-Secret $35Million 'Cult-Style' Family 'Compound' — Which He Insists Is a Huge 'Art Installation'

trump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

New president's best pal boss Elon Musk lives inside a monster $35m cult-style family compound but the Tesla tycoon says the place is a giant art installation.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's new best pal Elon Musk dreams of a global baby boom, but so far his attempts to populate his new $35 million compound with two of three mothers of his 11 children are not going so well.

Car boss Musk reportedly wants to build a secret family compound for his brood – even though just one has so far agreed to move in, RadarOnline can reveal.

The Tesla CEO has reportedly purchased two large homes in a leafy part of in Austin, Texas, within walking distance of each other – paying $35 million for two properties, including a 14,400-square-foot mansion resembling a Tuscan villa and a six-bedroom home directly behind it.

trump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Trump's new best pal Musk dreams of a global baby boom.

Musk has also purchased a third home that’s a short walk from the other two.

The billionaire backer of Trump's election win was so keen on maintaining secrecy that he made the sellers of the properties sign nondisclosure agreements before he submitted an offer. He also offered up to 70% more than what the homes would have sold for on the market,

Musk has spoken publicly about the need for people to have more children in order to stave off population decline.

So far, Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive and mother of three of his children who was inseminated with Musk’s sperm via in vitro fertilization, has moved into the compound.

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Grimes, the Canadian pop star whose legal name is Claire Boucher, is mother to three of Musk’s children. The two are in a custody dispute over their children.

Justine Musk, Musk’s first wife, is mother to five of his kids. Neither Grimes or Justine Musk were living in the cult-style compound as of this week.

Over the last two years, he has become increasingly fixated on what he sees as a threat to the world: declining birthrates.

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

His apocalyptic vision is unlikely, according to experts, but on X, the social media company he owns, he has been encouraging followers to have as many children as possible.

"It should be considered a national emergency to have kids," Musk posted in June.

The tycoon believes strongly in increasing the world’s population.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

So far Musk has denied the place is a giant resort for his kids...instead claiming he's creating an art installation.

"I don’t own, nor am I building a compound in Austin," Musk said. "No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built."

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas, remarked on Musk's efforts: ‘He’s going all in — and you see that with the amount of resources that he and his team and the group has provided.’

However, he added: "I do have an idea for a big futuristic art project in the Austin area that would be open to the public, but have had too much work to get that going."

The moneybags boss is now due a rest after pulling out all the stops to help get Trump back into the White House.

Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas, remarked on Musk's efforts last week: "He’s going all in — and you see that with the amount of resources that he and his team and the group has provided.

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

"But I would argue it’s, more importantly, time. There’s nothing more valuable than a person’s time. And Elon is literally campaigning every day in Pennsylvania."

