Secrets of Trump 'Advisor' Elon Musk’s Ultra-Secret $35Million 'Cult-Style' Family 'Compound' — Which He Insists Is a Huge 'Art Installation'
Donald Trump's new best pal Elon Musk dreams of a global baby boom, but so far his attempts to populate his new $35 million compound with two of three mothers of his 11 children are not going so well.
Car boss Musk reportedly wants to build a secret family compound for his brood – even though just one has so far agreed to move in, RadarOnline can reveal.
The Tesla CEO has reportedly purchased two large homes in a leafy part of in Austin, Texas, within walking distance of each other – paying $35 million for two properties, including a 14,400-square-foot mansion resembling a Tuscan villa and a six-bedroom home directly behind it.
Musk has also purchased a third home that’s a short walk from the other two.
The billionaire backer of Trump's election win was so keen on maintaining secrecy that he made the sellers of the properties sign nondisclosure agreements before he submitted an offer. He also offered up to 70% more than what the homes would have sold for on the market,
Musk has spoken publicly about the need for people to have more children in order to stave off population decline.
So far, Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive and mother of three of his children who was inseminated with Musk’s sperm via in vitro fertilization, has moved into the compound.
Grimes, the Canadian pop star whose legal name is Claire Boucher, is mother to three of Musk’s children. The two are in a custody dispute over their children.
Justine Musk, Musk’s first wife, is mother to five of his kids. Neither Grimes or Justine Musk were living in the cult-style compound as of this week.
Over the last two years, he has become increasingly fixated on what he sees as a threat to the world: declining birthrates.
He believes a global population collapse is coming that will wipe out humanity.
His apocalyptic vision is unlikely, according to experts, but on X, the social media company he owns, he has been encouraging followers to have as many children as possible.
"It should be considered a national emergency to have kids," Musk posted in June.
The tycoon believes strongly in increasing the world’s population.
He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances.
So far Musk has denied the place is a giant resort for his kids...instead claiming he's creating an art installation.
"I don’t own, nor am I building a compound in Austin," Musk said. "No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built."
However, he added: "I do have an idea for a big futuristic art project in the Austin area that would be open to the public, but have had too much work to get that going."
The moneybags boss is now due a rest after pulling out all the stops to help get Trump back into the White House.
Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas, remarked on Musk's efforts last week: "He’s going all in — and you see that with the amount of resources that he and his team and the group has provided.
"But I would argue it’s, more importantly, time. There’s nothing more valuable than a person’s time. And Elon is literally campaigning every day in Pennsylvania."
