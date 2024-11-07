Money Man: Trump Election Win Sparks Record-Setting Stocks and Sends Dollar Soaring — as America's Harris-Backing Congratulates The Don

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The stock market has seen a substantial rise following Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 surged 2.5%, marking its best day in nearly two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,508 points, or 3.6%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 3%. All three indexes surpassed recent record highs. Capital One Financial rose 15%, and Discover Financial surged 20.2%, among the market’s biggest gains. Investors are speculating that their upcoming merger will face fewer regulatory obstacles under Trump’s administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA JPMorgan's CEO put out a memo congratulating Trump's victory over Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

As JPMorgan Chase saw a substantial rise, its CEO Jamie Dimon sent out a memo to staff congratulating Trump for defeating Kamala Harris. The support came after Dimon privately backed the Democrat's campaign ahead of Tuesday's election and said he would not accept any offer to join Trump's administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Esho of Esho Capital said: "The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook." JPMorgan Chase also jumped 11.5%, leading financial stocks to post the largest gain among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase executives mentioned the message from Dimon — who has served as CEO for 19 years — as polls were closing. It read: "As Jamie said yesterday, we must now 'begin the work of bringing our nation together and focusing on the pressing economic and global issues before us.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump has passionately wanted to make America the 'crypto capital of the world'.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our firm has a long history of working across the political spectrum and looks forward to engaging the new administration and elected officials in both parties." Dimon also called the presidential election "one of the hardest fought and at times divisive elections in our recent history" in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "Soon it will be time for all of us to unite behind our President elect and all of our national leaders." "We must begin the work of bringing our nation together and focusing on the pressing economic and global issues before us."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dimon privately backed and showed support for Democratic candidate Harris before Tuesday's election.

Article continues below advertisement

While the market tends to rise whether its a Republican or Democrat who takes office, investors are wondering how Trump's plan of higher tariffs and lower tax rates will play out. Trump's ability to drive change will likely depend on whether his fellow Republicans secure control of Congress, a result still to be determined.

Article continues below advertisement

Along with a rise in bank stocks, cryptocurrency and Tesla are also on the upswing. Trump has been passionate about making America the "crypto capital of the world", and so far, things are headed in the right direction — with Bitcoin soaring to an all-time high above $75,000, up 7%, according to Coindesk.

Article continues below advertisement

Other cryptocurrencies are also up, including dogecoin — a favorite of Elon Musk. Coinbase, a crypto-related company, also jumped 19.4%. Speaking of Musk, it's no surprise to see Tesla on the rise with a 15.1% jump — while its rival Rivian Automotive fell 7.3%.