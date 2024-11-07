Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > James Bond
Exclusive

First Black James Bond 'A Dead Cert' If Heavyweight Director Signs Up to Direct Endlessly-Delayed 26th 007 Flick

sir steve mc queen first black james bond mainpic
Source: Walker Art Center / YouTube

A heavyweight movie director about to sign on the dotted line to make the next James Bond movie and that should herald the franchise's first black 007.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Film big gun Sir Steve McQueen is in talks to take the director's chair for the next James Bond film and that should pave the way for the franchise's first black 007.

The British-born talent enjoyed Oscar-winning success with 12 Years A Slave in 2013 and is currently promoting his impactful new World War Two film Blitz, RadarOnline can reveal.

However, insiders have now claimed that Eon Productions is keen for him to take the reins on an installment of their James Bond franchise.

Article continues below advertisement
sir steve mc queen first black james bond
Source: ScreenSlam / YouTube

Steve McQueen is in talks to take the director's chair for the next James Bond film.

Article continues below advertisement

And that will prompt much speculation over who could play the British Secret Service gentleman spy – inheriting their licence to kill from Daniel Craig, who finished his run as 007 in 2021.

And a movie insider revealed that Sir Steve is likely to want to crown the world's first black Bond.

A well-placed film industry source told RadarOnline.com: "If Steve signs up, there will be massive changes.

"His films are hugely about shaking up the establishment to its core, and if he takes on Bond things will be no different.

Article continues below advertisement
sir steve mc queen first black james bond
Source: Variety / YouTube

Elba, Smith and Foxx have all been mooted for the black Bond role in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s an artist, and what he says goes – he is on Stanley Kubrick’s level that way.

"And if he wants a black Bond, that’s what will happen."

Idris Elba, Will Smith and Jamie Foxx have all been mooted for the role in past years.

Rege-Jean Page has become one of the favourites in recent months.

The relative-newcomer found fame and broke hearts when he appeared in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton.

MORE ON:
James Bond

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
sir steve mc queen first black james bond
Source: NETFLIX / YOUTUBE

Page found fame and broke hearts when he appeared in Netflix's hit period drama 'Bridgerton'.

Article continues below advertisement

Acclaimed actor Sope Dirisu's star has been on the rise in recent years, on both stage and screen and he's another possibilty.

Since 2020, he has starred as Elliot Carter in the Sky Atlantic series Gangs of London, and in 2022, he starred as the main character in the period drama film Mr. Malcolm's List.

It will be soon to hit the longest gap between James Bond flicks since they started all the way back with Dr No in 1962.

Article continues below advertisement
sir steve mc queen first black james bond
Source: 3rd Trailer / YouTube

A movie site said: ‘It’s hard to see James Bond 26 in cinemas until 2026 at the earliest, more likely 2027. That’s another six-year gap – but this one feels a bit more self-inflicted.’

Article continues below advertisement

No Time To Die arrived in 2021, six years after the release of SPECTRE. Previously, it was six years between Licence To Kill and GoldenEye.

In both of those cases, there were mitigating factors: the legal battles behind the scenes in the 1980s and early 90s, and the small matter of Covid-19 at the start of this decade.

One movie site said: "It’s now five years since a James Bond film was before the cameras and we currently don’t know when the next movie will be.

"It’s hard to see James Bond 26 in cinemas until 2026 at the earliest, more likely 2027. That’s another six-year gap – but this one feels a bit more self-inflicted."

sir steve mc queen first black james bond
Source: Movieclips / YouTube

‘No Time To Die’ arrived in 2021, six years after the release of ‘SPECTRE.’ Previously, it was six years between ‘Licence To Kill’ and ‘GoldenEye.’

More from RadarOnline

Producer Barbara Broccoli initially suggested just months after No Time to Die’s release that fans should be patient with the next film as they had plans to 'reinvent' the character.

She said in June 2022: "There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.

"We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

Two and a half years later, are few indications about when the cameras will roll.

The Bond films are currently produced by Barbara and her half-brother Michael G Wilson.

Broccoli’s father, Albert R "Cubby" Broccoli, was the original producing co-founder of the Bond franchise, turning Ian Fleming’s literary series into a cinematic behemoth.

While many might assume that the Broccoli family name perhaps came after the vegetable, the family in fact claim it is the vegetable that is named after them.

Writer Dana Schwartz once tweeted an excerpt from a 1989 LA Times interview with Cubby, writing: "I feel like people don't talk enough about how James Bond is controlled by the Broccoli family, of broccoli fame. They're not named after broccoli, broccoli is named after them!!!!!!!!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.