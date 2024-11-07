First Black James Bond 'A Dead Cert' If Heavyweight Director Signs Up to Direct Endlessly-Delayed 26th 007 Flick

Film big gun Sir Steve McQueen is in talks to take the director's chair for the next James Bond film and that should pave the way for the franchise's first black 007.

The British-born talent enjoyed Oscar-winning success with 12 Years A Slave in 2013 and is currently promoting his impactful new World War Two film Blitz, RadarOnline can reveal.

However, insiders have now claimed that Eon Productions is keen for him to take the reins on an installment of their James Bond franchise.