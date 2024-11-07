Madeleine McCann Stalking Shocker: Read the Horrifying Letter Deluded Polish Woman Who Thinks She's Missing Youngster Gave to Her Tormented Family

A deluded woman who claims to be the missing Brit tot Madeleine McCann has piled on agony for her tormented parents by handing the family a letter outlining her crackpot claims.

Polish national Julia Wandelt has now been warned to stay away from parents Gerry and Kate McCann and keep out of their home village of Rothley near the city of Leicester or risk arrest, RadarOnline can reveal.

But the 22-year-old managed to hand a note to an aunt of Madeleine's at an annual vigil held in the close-knit community to mark the youngster's disappearance from a hotel in Portugal in 2007 aged three.

In the shock letter, she begs Gerry and Kate to take a DNA test alongside hers, claims to have flashbacks of playing with the couple as a toddler, and says she has physical similarities to Maddy.