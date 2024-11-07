Madeleine McCann Stalking Shocker: Read the Horrifying Letter Deluded Polish Woman Who Thinks She's Missing Youngster Gave to Her Tormented Family
A deluded woman who claims to be the missing Brit tot Madeleine McCann has piled on agony for her tormented parents by handing the family a letter outlining her crackpot claims.
Polish national Julia Wandelt has now been warned to stay away from parents Gerry and Kate McCann and keep out of their home village of Rothley near the city of Leicester or risk arrest, RadarOnline can reveal.
But the 22-year-old managed to hand a note to an aunt of Madeleine's at an annual vigil held in the close-knit community to mark the youngster's disappearance from a hotel in Portugal in 2007 aged three.
In the shock letter, she begs Gerry and Kate to take a DNA test alongside hers, claims to have flashbacks of playing with the couple as a toddler, and says she has physical similarities to Maddy.
Wandelt also admits to stalking Gerry at the University of Leicester where he is a professor of medicine.
British detectives are satisfied that Julia is NOT Madeleine, but she continues to haunt the family, and contact officers working on the case to press home her baseless claims.
RadarOnline can today publish in full a copy of the letter she gave to Maddy's loved one.
She wrote: "My name is Julia Wandelt. First of all, I would like to ask you to read this letter till the end regardless of what you have seen and heard about me on the internet.
"I am writing this letter because I would like to ask you to agree to a genetic test comparing my DNA and yours. In this letter I would like to explain the reasons why I believe it is possible that I am your missing daughter.
"In May 2022, I first began to realize that I might have been the victim of human trafficking. I had previously suspected that I might be adopted, but a conversation with my dad and grandmother from my father's side, made me realize that this was not about adoption. My dad admitted during a phone call that Peter Ney (my grandmother's husband from my mother's side, the man who sexually abused me when I was a child) had been involved in abductions of children in the past.
"When I came across a photo of Madeleine McCann on the internet, I noticed the resemblance. We both have a spot in the right eye. I have many moles in the same places as your daughter.
"I also have a small scar on my cheek, which Madeleine also has. I recognise the person from the drawing from the website findmadeleine.com.
"The person in that drawing looks like Peter Ney. Back in 2022 I decided to contact the Polish and English police. I also contacted Interpol, the Portuguese police, an investigating detective called Mark William Thomas. I have also been in contact with your colleague Matthew Oldfield. I made repeated attempts to get in touch with you.
"I have called many times to the hospital where Gerry McCann works and written emails to his university. I have contacted the British Missing People Foundation and the Polish embassy in UK.
"From the very beginning I was ignored by these institutions. The English police told me to go to the local police station in Poland, and the Polish police explained to me that they are not in charge of international affairs. Nobody wanted to help me. I am writing this because I want you to understand the reason why I decided to tell my story everyone on social media.
"The legal institutions were unresponsive and I thought that if I told about it online I would gain press attention that would make the police react. Unfortunately, this did not happen.
"My parents did not agree to the dna from the beginning, they did not want to show pictures of my mother's pregnancy and my childhood. My blood type does not match my parents' blood.
"The only hope is you. Madeleine's parents. Some memories came back to me. I will tell you about a few of them here. The first memory is about feeding my little brother.
"He was sitting in a white baby chair. It was in the kitchen. I was sitting at a light wooden table next to which there was a glass door or a large glass window. I had a spoon in my hand and he was eating soup. I was feeding him. Then you Kate said to me that I would make a bigger mess than my little brother.
"The second memory is playing with the other children in a ring a ring a roses in the garden. We were throwing a ball to each other. The ball fell out of the garden and I wanted to fetch it. I came up to you Kate and asked if I could go and get it. You had tears in your eyes. Gerry was standing next to you.
"He was angry. You didn't agree but I went to fetch the ball anyway and I remember a dark car, I think it was navy blue or graphite, drove into the alley.
"I also remember other things. I would like to ask you for a chance for me to prove to you who I really am. I know this may be very difficult for you, but believe me, it is not easy for me either. If you would like to meet, talk and/or do a DNA test then please get back to me."
Just days ago we told how Julia was warned off by frustrated cops in a taped call.
A detective told her: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine.
"It's pointless you making any more attempts to contact the British police. If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harassment you could be arrested."
Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is the only prime suspect in the case.
German Brueckner is believed to have abducted the British toddler before killing her.
