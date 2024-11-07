Seething 'Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Slams Rumors She Was Paid to Back Kamala Harris

Chrishell Stause has shot down claims she was paid to endorse Kamala Harris.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Netflix favourite, 43, branded the accusations as a "joke" before laying into Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump - who she refused to name.

Stause is a big Harris supporter but denies her endorsement is financially driven.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "You know how I voted. The accusations of some that I was in any way paid to say that is a joke.

"As in any realm of any world, I would EVER vote for he who shall not be named is ridiculous.

"Putting a man in charge of women's health, walking back women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Absolutely NOT."