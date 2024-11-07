Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrishell Stause

Seething 'Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Slams Rumors She Was Paid to Back Kamala Harris

Composite photo of Chrishell Stause
Source: MEGA

Chrishell Stause has shot down claims she was paid to endorse Kamala Harris.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has shot down rumors she was paid to publicly back Kamala Harris in the U.S. Presidential Election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Netflix favourite, 43, branded the accusations as a "joke" before laying into Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump - who she refused to name.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Stause is a big Harris supporter but denies her endorsement is financially driven.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "You know how I voted. The accusations of some that I was in any way paid to say that is a joke.

"As in any realm of any world, I would EVER vote for he who shall not be named is ridiculous.

"Putting a man in charge of women's health, walking back women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Absolutely NOT."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Stause laid into Donald Trump - but didn't mention his name.

Article continues below advertisement

Stause - who is married to rapper G Flip - had posted to the social media app to remind Americans to cast their votes and reeled off the reasons why she would be voting for Harris over Trump.

And her in-depth message, sparked talk by her followers she had been paid to post by Harris supporters.

She wrote alongside pictures of herself holding paddle boards with "vote" on them: "Make sure you're registered and ready to vote by November 5th - our rights and our future depend on it.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Stause was disappointed Harris lost out to Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stances on a women's right to govern her own body and access to healthcare, IVF, contraception, Plan B, LGBTQ+ rights, lowering healthcare costs, and taxing the rich to pay their fair share for the greater good are a few of the reasons I will be voting for @KamalaHarris.

"Politicians work for us, and so although I am voting for Kamala, that doesn't mean I back every policy she has ever had or may have.

MORE ON:
Chrishell Stause

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart raised Trump's sexual abuse allegations while hitting out at his voters.

Article continues below advertisement

"It means I've done my research and I believe she is easily the best candidate to lead our country to a brighter future.

"I love my country and I am sending love to you even if we disagree."

Meanwhile, another celebrity Harris endorser, actress Lili Reinhart, has hit out at the soon-to-be President’s followers for voting him into the White House, citing his previous allegations of sexual abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

The Riverdale star, 28, wrote on X: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser.

"My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, I am sorry."

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct on several occasions.

His accusers include Miss Washington 2013 Cassandra Searles, Miss Finland 2006 Ninni Laaksonen, People reporter Natasha Stoynoff, journalist E. Jean Carroll, and even the President's ex-wife Ivana Trump, who later said, "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense".

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump has faced allegations of sexual assault, even from his ex-wife Ivana.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, a video of Trump on Access Hollywood in 2005, which first surfaced in 2016, is once again making the rounds online.

Footage shows the business mogul proudly make disturbing comments about women, including: "They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p***y.'"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.