Seething 'Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Slams Rumors She Was Paid to Back Kamala Harris
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has shot down rumors she was paid to publicly back Kamala Harris in the U.S. Presidential Election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Netflix favourite, 43, branded the accusations as a "joke" before laying into Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump - who she refused to name.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: "You know how I voted. The accusations of some that I was in any way paid to say that is a joke.
"As in any realm of any world, I would EVER vote for he who shall not be named is ridiculous.
"Putting a man in charge of women's health, walking back women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Absolutely NOT."
Stause - who is married to rapper G Flip - had posted to the social media app to remind Americans to cast their votes and reeled off the reasons why she would be voting for Harris over Trump.
And her in-depth message, sparked talk by her followers she had been paid to post by Harris supporters.
She wrote alongside pictures of herself holding paddle boards with "vote" on them: "Make sure you're registered and ready to vote by November 5th - our rights and our future depend on it.
"Stances on a women's right to govern her own body and access to healthcare, IVF, contraception, Plan B, LGBTQ+ rights, lowering healthcare costs, and taxing the rich to pay their fair share for the greater good are a few of the reasons I will be voting for @KamalaHarris.
"Politicians work for us, and so although I am voting for Kamala, that doesn't mean I back every policy she has ever had or may have.
"It means I've done my research and I believe she is easily the best candidate to lead our country to a brighter future.
"I love my country and I am sending love to you even if we disagree."
Meanwhile, another celebrity Harris endorser, actress Lili Reinhart, has hit out at the soon-to-be President’s followers for voting him into the White House, citing his previous allegations of sexual abuse.
The Riverdale star, 28, wrote on X: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser.
"My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, I am sorry."
Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct on several occasions.
His accusers include Miss Washington 2013 Cassandra Searles, Miss Finland 2006 Ninni Laaksonen, People reporter Natasha Stoynoff, journalist E. Jean Carroll, and even the President's ex-wife Ivana Trump, who later said, "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense".
Plus, a video of Trump on Access Hollywood in 2005, which first surfaced in 2016, is once again making the rounds online.
Footage shows the business mogul proudly make disturbing comments about women, including: "They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p***y.'"
