Going Public! 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Dating Nonbinary Singer G Flip After Jason Oppenheim Split

"I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup," he said. "I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell. She was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom. It's not that I think I made the wrong decision, it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the utmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."

Chrishell returned the love to Jason, saying she would always have a special place in her heart for him. The reality star added that at this time, she has "taken off some of the pressure on myself, I'm just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun, and dating."