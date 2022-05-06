Going Public! 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Dating Nonbinary Singer G Flip After Jason Oppenheim Split
It's official! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause went public with her new romance on the Netflix reunion special, announcing that she is dating Australian singer G Flip.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," the realtor, 40, gushed while spilling the latest on her dating life. "And, they're an extremely talented musician."
Chrishell told host Tan France she met G Flip, 27, while starring in their music video.
"It's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that," she said. "It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing."
Fans may have heard of G Flip for their songs, GAY 4 ME and Drink Too Much.
The newly-minted couple was recently spotted out together in West Hollywood, packing on PDA at local hotspot The Abbey. It seems things are getting serious already as "Chrishell moved them in," a source told PEOPLE amid their hot and heavy romance.
Chrishell announced that she has a new flame five months after splitting from Jason Oppenheim. The pair amicably went their separate ways over different views on starting a family.
Jason, for his part, became emotional while talking about their split, revealing it was a tough decision to let go of someone he felt so deeply for.
"I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup," he said. "I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell. She was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom. It's not that I think I made the wrong decision, it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the utmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."
Chrishell returned the love to Jason, saying she would always have a special place in her heart for him. The reality star added that at this time, she has "taken off some of the pressure on myself, I'm just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun, and dating."