How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Empire is 'Crumbling': Staff Lay-Offs, Flatlining Sales, Takeover Bid Rumors — and a World 'Sick of Silly Wellness'

Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand is in the soup as it seems shoppers have had enough of $75 This Smells Like My Vagina candles and $15,000 gold-plated sex toys.

She recently pulled the plug on a physical Goop store in London after Brits failed to show her wacky wellness cures and pricey homewares and presents any love, RadarOnline can reveal. She lost around $2m in the process.

Now the firm, which derives most of its revenue from global online sales, is struggling to keep its healthy glow.

In 2018, New York Times said Goop was worth $250 million. That came just a decade after Paltrow launched Goop as a newsletter with recipes for banana muffins and turkey ragu.