Country Diva Reba McEntire Has 'Henpecked' Boyfriend Rex Linn 'On a Leash and Following Her Around Like Puppydog'

"People tease him and he doesn't care because he's so happy", spilled an insider. "But everything revolves around Reba to such a degree that people joke he has to ask permission to go run an errand. It's frustrating for the people who barely hear from him anymore.

"Rex, though, wouldn't have it any other way. He adores Reba and the same goes for her. He's got her all over his Instagram when she rarely has him on hers, but no matter he just loves to gush over her.

"He's very proud to be her partner!"