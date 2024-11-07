Your tip
Country Diva Reba McEntire Has 'Henpecked' Boyfriend Rex Linn 'On a Leash and Following Her Around Like Puppydog'

Source: MEGA

Country star Reba McEntire keeps 'henpecked' boyfriend Rex Linn close, with him following her "like a puppy".

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Country diva Reba McEntire has boyfriend Rex Linn following her around like a puppy dog, which has folks in his world rolling their eyes and whispering he's turning into the most henpecked guy in showbiz, sources say.

However, RadarOnline.com can reveal snitches insisted the CSI: Miami alum, 67, wouldn't change a thing – because he adores his 69-year-old country star sweetie and is happy to hop to her every command!

Source: MEGA

Sources say McEntire has Linn following her around like a lapdog.

"People tease him and he doesn't care because he's so happy", spilled an insider. "But everything revolves around Reba to such a degree that people joke he has to ask permission to go run an errand. It's frustrating for the people who barely hear from him anymore.

"Rex, though, wouldn't have it any other way. He adores Reba and the same goes for her. He's got her all over his Instagram when she rarely has him on hers, but no matter he just loves to gush over her.

"He's very proud to be her partner!"

Source: MEGA

Linn has a supporting role on the “Heart Won't Lie” singer's new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which premiered October 18.

"They've been busy with their sitcom, where Reba insisted Rex have a part – clearly so she could keep an eye on him", burbled the blabber. "To an outsider, it's all a bit claustrophobic, but they're both content with the arrangement."

Source: MEGA

McEntire had been friendly with Linn for years but they connected romantically by phone and text during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

