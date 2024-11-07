Cher 'Living Like Vampire': Star a Shut-In As She's 'Terrified Sun Hitting Her Skin Will Make Her Too Wrinkly For Toyboy Lover Alexander A.E. Edwards'

Midnight rambler Cher is said to be channeling her inner Morticia Addams in a desperate, macabre attempt to hold on to her youth and keep her May-December romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her habits have always been a little strange, but she seems to have taken things to a darker place lately as she gets more and more obsessed with not losing A.E.," an insider said about the 38-year-old music producer the singer has been dating on and off since November 2022, spilled an insider.