Cher 'Living Like Vampire': Star a Shut-In As She's 'Terrified Sun Hitting Her Skin Will Make Her Too Wrinkly For Toyboy Lover Alexander A.E. Edwards'

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

Cher has been dating music executive Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, since November 2011.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 5:47 a.m. ET

Midnight rambler Cher is said to be channeling her inner Morticia Addams in a desperate, macabre attempt to hold on to her youth and keep her May-December romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her habits have always been a little strange, but she seems to have taken things to a darker place lately as she gets more and more obsessed with not losing A.E.," an insider said about the 38-year-old music producer the singer has been dating on and off since November 2022, spilled an insider.

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

The Witches of Eastwick star, 78, "tries to act like she's got this under control, but the age difference is a big source of anxiety for her, she's paranoid about looking too old," a source dished. "She's always avoided getting too much sun but now she rarely leaves her house and keeps the curtains drawn even in daytime because she's deathly afraid of sunlight."

To keep her skin looking youthful, she submits to getting vampire facials, which involves getting blood draw and then reinjected into the face, even though they're a turnoff to her boytoy, a snitch said.

But Cher's rep said she doesn't do any bizarre beauty rituals.

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

Cher has spent years trying to cling to her youth.

Cher

Cher dabbled in other shadowy practices like consulting psychics to stay in touch with ex Sonny Bono, who was 62 when he died in a skiing accident in 1998, and her mother, Georgia Holt, who passed away at age 96 in 2022, squealed a spy.

"She's also got incense burning all the time to enhance her spiritual senses," blabbed a source. "Cher's always been drawn to the macabre. She watches old horror films and plays dark classical music that makes everyone's skin crawl."

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

Ironically, however, "all the kooky stuff doesn't go over well with [A.E.]."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

