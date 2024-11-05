Listen to Astonishing Tape of Madeleine McCann Faker Being Told by British Detective Her DNA Won't Be Tested — And Warning Her to Stop Stalking Missing Youngster's Parents

A woman who says she is missing Brit Madeleine McCann has been told her DNA won't be tested to check her astonishing claims.

RadarOnline can also reveal she's been warned by cops to stay away from the child's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and their home village near the city of Leicester in the UK.

Polish-born Julia Wendelt, 22, has given a sample to police, but officers in charge of the Maddy hunt have told the stunned woman that they will not send the swab off to the lab to see if she is a match for the youngster.