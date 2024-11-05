Listen to Astonishing Tape of Madeleine McCann Faker Being Told by British Detective Her DNA Won't Be Tested — And Warning Her to Stop Stalking Missing Youngster's Parents
A woman who says she is missing Brit Madeleine McCann has been told her DNA won't be tested to check her astonishing claims.
RadarOnline can also reveal she's been warned by cops to stay away from the child's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and their home village near the city of Leicester in the UK.
Polish-born Julia Wendelt, 22, has given a sample to police, but officers in charge of the Maddy hunt have told the stunned woman that they will not send the swab off to the lab to see if she is a match for the youngster.
The girl disappeared, aged three, on a family holiday in Portugal.
The search for Madeleine has been ongoing since she went missing in 2007 after she vanished from her hotel room while her parents were out for dinner.
In a taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer called Mark working on Operation Grange, the Madeleine case, for London's Metropolitan Police, tells her: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann.
"I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011.
"It's not been tested [the DNA]. We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."
Stunned Julia responds with: "How can you say that without testing? I am not Madeleine McCann? I can clearly remember things because I get flashbacks. I remember being in a basement. I am not crazy."
- DNA Bombshell: Polish Woman Who Believes She Could Be Madeleine McCann Submitted Samples For Forensic Testing
- Madeleine McCann’s Parents Speak Out After DNA Test Finds Julia Wendell IS NOT Their Missing Daughter
- DNA TEST CALLED OFF: Polish Woman Claiming She’s Madeleine McCann WILL NOT Provide Sample To 'Missing Maddie' Parents, Her Medium Reveals
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The cop adds: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine.
Later in the call, he warns Julia: "It's pointless you making any more attempts to contact the British police. If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harrassment you could be arrested."
Julia finishes the call with: "I will never give up. This is something I want to tell the world."
Julia told us: "On 4th May this year I went to Charing Cross Police Station in London. Police took my DNA and I was told that someone who works on Madeleine McCann case would contact me soon."
She received a call from the Operation Grange officer on 18 June.
Julia added: "I got a call from Mark who works on Operation Grange — the group of investigators who work on Madeleine McCann's Case. He told me they never tested my DNA and they are not going to test my DNA and to compare it with DNA samples of Kate and Gerry McCann.
"At the end of the call, he tried to threaten me by saying that if I will ever again call the British police or if I will ever again come to Leicester in the United Kingdom, I will be arrested.
"I cannot be arrested for calling the police or visiting Leicester! It looks like he wanted to make me scared. Why would he threaten me if I am just Julia? Why did police take my DNA samples if they did not have any intention of testing it?"
Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is the only prime suspect in the case.
German Brueckner is believed to have abducted the British toddler before killing her.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com