Kamala's Party Divided: The Crazed House Race Where Democrats Desperately Want a Right-Wing 'Democrat' to Lose
Kamala Harris' Democrat party may be united behind her presidential bid, but they're deeply divided on one congressional race.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Democrats in an Atlanta suburb have broken from their nominee in Georgia's 11th House District and have urged voters to not cast a ballot for congressional hopeful Katy L. Stamper.
While Stamper's campaign pushed an "independent candidate running on the Democratic ticket", Georgia Democrats warned she's a far-right extremist in disguise.
One major disconnect from Stamper's campaign and the party she's running under has been her stance on immigration.
Stamper echoed Donald Trump with her support of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, who she branded as "invading ungrateful hordes".
She additionally backed repealing same-sex marriage and supported offering therapy for transgender individuals, stating on her campaign website: "We should help them deal with their mental injuries without pretending reality is other than it is."
Despite the Democratic party's efforts to convince Americans to vote blue down the ballot, in an effort to reclaim the House, they are now urging voters in Stamper's district to write-in a candidate instead.
In replace of Stamper, candidate Tracey Verhoeven has emerged as the new choice for Democrat voters.
Verhoeven launched her campaign in August and has wasted no time highlighting Stamper's far-right agenda.
Her campaign website is TheRealDemocrat.com and recently she began printing yard signs warning of the "Fake Democrat" in this year's race.
On Stamper running as a Democrat while breaking from the party's principles, Verhoeven said : "What she did was not right and I want to rectify it", according to the New York Times.
Meanwhile, Stamper has pushed back on critics who claimed she flipped from the Democratic party after securing the nomination, as she alleged voters supported her conservative policies.
She claimed: "They mobilized against me because they dislike democracy, real democracy."
Democrats' in-fighting in Georgia's 11th House District added to their uphill battle to defeat Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who is seeking his sixth term.
Loudermilk has won his past elections with more than 60 percent of the vote.
With Democrats inability to get behind their nominee, it's unlikely they'll be able to topple the incumbent, even with a surge in voters turning out for Harris in a crucial swing state.
