Kamala's Party Divided: The Crazed House Race Where Democrats Desperately Want a Right-Wing 'Democrat' to Lose

Kamala Harris' Democrat party may be united behind her presidential bid, but they're deeply divided on one congressional race.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Democrats in an Atlanta suburb have broken from their nominee in Georgia's 11th House District and have urged voters to not cast a ballot for congressional hopeful Katy L. Stamper.

While Stamper's campaign pushed an "independent candidate running on the Democratic ticket", Georgia Democrats warned she's a far-right extremist in disguise.