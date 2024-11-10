Your tip
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Sparks Major New Health Scare as He Appears Looking Frail and 'Riddled With Mouth Ulcers' at Festival of Remembrance

King Charles sparks new concern over his health.

By:

Nov. 10 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

King Charles has caused widespread concern surrounding his health due to his alarming appearance during The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken monarch appeared "frail" and "sickly" with mouth blisters as he pushed himself to attend the emotional tribute to British personnel.

King Charles' lips appeared blistered and sore.

According to sources close to the royal family, something was wrong with the King during the event, as he appeared very weak.

An insider claimed: "Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well."

They were most concerned by the way the monarch looked during the ceremonial event, particularly his grotesquely red and inflamed, sore lips, a condition that medical experts say can be caused by chemotherapy treatments.

The insider revealed: "His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first.

"Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be."

King Charles attended the ceremony with Princess Anne.

Body language experts pointed out how "frail" King Charles looked without Queen Camilla by his side after she felt unwell with a "seasonal chest infection".

One expert told an outlet: "It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk.

"Even when there were things happening on the stage, we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern."

The King was seen applauding with his family before he sat down at the event which honors sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community.

Several members of the royal family attended The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders have told us something was wrong with King Charles during his recent 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa.

During the trip, Charles reportedly traveled with two personal physicians, one of whom was seen following him with a black medical bag believed to contain some of the king's own blood in case of a medical emergency and a transfusion was needed.

Prince William and Princess Kate shared an affectionate moment during the ceremony.

During the Festival of Remembrance, the King was also accompanied by Prince William and Princess Kate who put on a loving and affectionate display as they headed into the Royal Albert Hall.

The Prince was spotted adoringly and lightly clasping Kate's upper waist and back as the pair were guided into the renowned London music hall.

Body language expert Judi James told The Daily Mail about how the Royal couple "couldn't keep their hands off each other" and how they will be "far more open about showing the strength of their love" after rumors have begun to spread about alleged marital woes.

James said: "For a couple that usually limits their touch rituals or PDAs to one or two per appearance, this brief arrival walk to greet their hosts contained an ongoing volley of affectionate, loving and mutually protective touches, glances and truncated hugs.

"The cliche 'They couldn't keep their hands off each other' really does apply here and this behavior between the couple answers a question that has been hanging since the very romantic, openly loving video they released to update on Kate's health.

"This glimpse already suggests an upgrade in their PDAs."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

