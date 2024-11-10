Cancer-Stricken King Charles Sparks Major New Health Scare as He Appears Looking Frail and 'Riddled With Mouth Ulcers' at Festival of Remembrance

According to sources close to the royal family, something was wrong with the King during the event, as he appeared very weak.

An insider claimed: "Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well."

They were most concerned by the way the monarch looked during the ceremonial event, particularly his grotesquely red and inflamed, sore lips, a condition that medical experts say can be caused by chemotherapy treatments.

The insider revealed: "His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first.

"Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be."