How Kanye West Was Caught in Diddy's 'Evil Web': Inside the Drug-Rape Case Rocking Rapper's Life — and His Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kanye West is tangled in music mogul pal Sean "Diddy" Combs" sex creep scandal by a beautiful staffer who claims Kim Kardashian's ex-hubby drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party hosted by the two hip-hop kings.

Busty influencer and OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta charges that years before she worked for him, West drugged her helpless and attacked her after inviting her and a music client to a party he and Diddy co-hosted at a Santa Monica studio.