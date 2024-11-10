How Kanye West Was Caught in Diddy's 'Evil Web': Inside the Drug-Rape Case Rocking Rapper's Life — and His Marriage to Bianca Censori
Kanye West is tangled in music mogul pal Sean "Diddy" Combs" sex creep scandal by a beautiful staffer who claims Kim Kardashian's ex-hubby drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party hosted by the two hip-hop kings.
Busty influencer and OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta charges that years before she worked for him, West drugged her helpless and attacked her after inviting her and a music client to a party he and Diddy co-hosted at a Santa Monica studio.
The 36-year-old bombshell, who's already suing West for sexual harassment and wrongful firing when she was his personal assistant from 2021 through 2022, said she felt something bad happened at the party but didn't think West, 47, was involved until later.
In her suit, Lauren said she learned about the ugly incident when West told her his ex-wife, who is not named in court documents, believed he'd cheated with her.
Pisciotta said she wanted to "clear things up" by texting his ex nothing happened when West stopped her, saying: "We did kind of hook up a little one time," said court papers.
He "immediately proceeded to reminisce" that "he 'hooked up' with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged," the papers claim.
Pisciotta said she was shocked because while she knew she'd been drugged, she thought it was the "studio assistant or someone else who helped prepare the spiked drinks, said court papers.
She said she was "in complete and utter shock at his admission and told West she didn't remember anything after sitting on a couch at the start of the night.
At that, she claimed West laughed, saying: "Women love to say they don't remember."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, billionaire Combs, 54, is currently being held in the slammer without bond, awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The charges span back to 2009, and Diddy denied them all.
But federal prosecutors have described Combs as a “fiend with a pattern of abuse" spanning the past 14 years, during which he brutalized, threatened and forced gals "to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."
Meanwhile, Pisciotta's new drugging-rape claims have been added to her previous sexual harassment suit.
In that case, she claims then-boss West bombarded her with tasteless texts, revealed his kinky sexual fantasies, and sent X-rated pictures to her of him having sex with various gals.
