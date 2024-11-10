Frazzled Garth Brooks' Blood Pressure 'Soaring So High' Amid Rape Scandal Friends Are 'Fearing for Country Hero's Life'
Garth Brooks is stressed to the max as he denies sordid rape claims by a former aide — and sources claim the country king is looking bloated as his blood pressure soars, leaving friends fearing for his life.
"He's totally convinced he'll get through this mess, but it's caused him undue stress," spilled an insider.
"He's in legal meetings and the phone is going off 24/7. He's having to fend off questions from friends and loved ones."
Added another source close to the country crooner: "It's perhaps the most traumatic event of his life. The pressure he's facing is enough to make him a nervous wreck."
The crisis is also playing havoc with his health as he denies the horrific claims, the sources added.
Said one insider: "He may look like he's coming out swinging and all bluster, but behind the scenes he's completely shattered by these ugly accusations.
"The irony is he'd gotten back to being healthy physically, but now there are genuine concerns about his blood pressure. It's not helped he's clearly seeking solace in the bread bin, too.
"People around him notice he's gained weight, no doubt from the comfort eating, and worse he's hoarding food from Trisha, sweets, chips, all kinds of bad stuff that she'd throw out."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a former makeup artist clobbered the 62-year-old “Friends in Low Places” cowboy with a lawsuit claiming Garth sexually assaulted her in a California hotel room during a 2019 work engagement.
Identified as "Jane Roe" in court documents, the gal claimed the sexual abuse occurred over two years and is asking for damages for assault and battery and sexual battery.
But Brooks slammed her charges as lies. He has countersued the makeup artist for extortion and defamation, claiming she threatened to go public with her story in July if he didn't pay her millions.
In a live-streamed October 7 chat, he told fans: "Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we? This thing is on. It's gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years, OK?
"So my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in, and let's hold hands and take a trip together."
He also gave a shoutout to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, 60, praising her volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity.
Added the insider: "Garth is trying not to worry and look after himself, and everyone is saying he'll win this.
"But it doesn't take away the fact he's in a real bad place emotionally over this scandal.
"He's furious, too. Words can't possibly describe what he's going through right now."
