Kristin Cavallari 'Secretly Over the Moon' at Her NFL Star Ex Jay Cutler's DUI Arrest: 'She's Delighted it Shows he Was a Nightmare Husband!'

Former reality TV diva Kristin Cavallari is clicking her Christian Louboutins over her troubled ex-hubby Jay Cutler's recent DUI bust – which sources said offer a window into why she left the NFL jock in the first place.

Though she is acting appropriately concerned in public, wishing him "nothing but the best" and piously hoping "he gets the help that he needs", insiders dished Kristin is secretly crowing over the equally damning news the former NFL quarterback is accused of trying to buy the silence of the other person in a supposedly booze-soaked fender bender.