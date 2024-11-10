Kristin Cavallari 'Secretly Over the Moon' at Her NFL Star Ex Jay Cutler's DUI Arrest: 'She's Delighted it Shows he Was a Nightmare Husband!'
Former reality TV diva Kristin Cavallari is clicking her Christian Louboutins over her troubled ex-hubby Jay Cutler's recent DUI bust – which sources said offer a window into why she left the NFL jock in the first place.
Though she is acting appropriately concerned in public, wishing him "nothing but the best" and piously hoping "he gets the help that he needs", insiders dished Kristin is secretly crowing over the equally damning news the former NFL quarterback is accused of trying to buy the silence of the other person in a supposedly booze-soaked fender bender.
Said a source: "Kristin isn't happy about what happened. But she's thrilled the world can now see that being married to Jay wasn't a walk in the park."
Kristin, 37, has made it clear that the couple's final years together were "toxic."
"Jay and I have problems ... I've always been very vocal about that", the blond stunner said before pulling the plug in April 2020 after seven years of marriage and ten years together – along with three kids, sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8.
Revealed a friend: "She's still bitter about the whole thing and regrets she ever said 'I do' to this man. It gives her great satisfaction to know the world has finally seen Jay for what he is a total loser."
The retired NFL star, 41, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with possession of a handgun while driving under the influence.
Jay allegedly rear-ended another vehicle outside Nashville and tried to bribe the other driver $2,000 not to call the cops.
But police responding to the scene noted Cutler reeked of booze, adding that a rifle and a loaded Glock were found inside his vehicle. He denied the charges.
Said the source: "A lot of people blamed Kristin for the divorce, but she's feeling vindicated. Jay was always a jerk and now the world knows it!"
