Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Plagued by Fears' His Ex-Pals — Including Justin Bieber — Wore WIRES to Collect Evidence of His 'Abuses'

Onetime 'Diddy' party pal Justin Bieber is finding it hard to outrun his murky past association with the disgraced rapper — and it sure isn't helping that an old video clip which is believed to date back to 2021 shows the rapper appearing to frisk the singer as they stood next to a black SUV.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin is seen shaking his head “No" to a question from the now-jailed performer, 55, before the Bad Boy Records founder pats the younger chum's chest as if searching for something.

"Paranoia," pronounced one viewer online.

"Trying to play it safe, nothing more," commented another.