Brad v Ange: Read the Court Papers That Expose the Eye-Watering EIGHT-FIGURE Sum Pitt Says His Ex Jolie Was Offered For Winery Share

Brad Pitt has recently revealed the significant sum his ex-wife Angelina Jolie was issued for selling her interest in Château Miraval, the winery they co-owned.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wanted actress was paid a hefty eight-figure sum to sell her stake in the family's joint venture.
Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, invested in Château Miraval back in 2008, envisioning a flourishing family business. Following their tumultuous split in 2016, discussions arose regarding the actress's withdrawal from the winery ownership.
According to court documents, the Moneyball actor claimed the negotiations between the two "progressed intermittently into January 2021".
Subsequently, Pitt's team proposed an offer amounting to $54.4 million towards the buyout of Jolie's stake in Miraval.
The proposed agreement detailed a payment plan spread out over six years, initiating with a $46 million upfront sum and the balance of $8.5 million to be disbursed in installments. However, Pitt claimed the Malificant actress retracted from the deal, citing concerns regarding a non-disparagement agreement as an ostensible excuse.
The actor's legal counsel told an outlet: "This was the pretext. In reality. (Jolie) and Nouvel had covertly lined up and tentatively struck a deal with a third party: the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.
"While negotiations with (Pitt) were still ongoing, Terry Bird, as manager of Nouvel, executed a Confidentiality Agreement with [Stoli] which required [Stoli] to keep confidential even 'the fact that discussions and/or negotiations relating the proposed transaction are taking place.'"
This arrangement culminated in Jolie pocketing a staggering $64 million from Stoli for her stake in Nouvel.
In his suit, Pitt claimed his ex needed his approval before she could sale to a third party. He also accused Shefler and Stoli of attempting a hostile takeover of the company.
In response to the Wolves actor's lawsuit, Jolie refuted the accusations and counter-sued him for allegedly misusing Miraval's assets on vanity projects.
According to InTouch, Jolie sent an email to Pitt on January 21, 2021, where she articulated her desire to disengage from the business relationship.
The Eternals actress told him: "I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family, and have therefore not walked away. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.
"In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on. I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.
"Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times.
"All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."
The new docs come just weeks after the star pulled the plug on her lawsuit against the FBI over documents connected to the alleged domestic incident in 2016 on a plane involving Pitt.
Jolie anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request against the bureau for more documentation on its investigation into the highly publicized incident.
She claimed her then-husband "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while the family was traveling from France to California.
The FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into the Hollywood actor and the in-flight altercation soon after. However, the bureau closed its investigation later that year, and no charges were brought against Pitt. He was also cleared of child abuse allegations by LA's DCFS.
The Ocean's 11 star has vehemently denied any claims of physical abuse, calling Jolie's claims against him "completely untrue".
