Brad v Ange: Read the Court Papers That Expose the Eye-Watering EIGHT-FIGURE Sum Pitt Says His Ex Jolie Was Offered For Winery Share

According to InTouch, Jolie sent an email to Pitt on January 21, 2021, where she articulated her desire to disengage from the business relationship.

The Eternals actress told him: "I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family, and have therefore not walked away. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.

"In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on. I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.

"Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times.

"All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."