Democrats Plunged Into 'Shivving' Election Scandal: Biden's Team 'Was Secretly Briefing Reporters Kamala Harris Was Incapable of Beating Trump'
President Joe Biden's team have allegedly told reporters Vice President Kamala Harris was "incapable" of defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Pod Save America podcast host Jon Favreau has claimed the commander-in-chief was to blame for the landslide Trump victory.
As Favreau put it, the Biden camp was “shivving” Harris, who ultimately lost the electoral college and the popular vote to her Republican opponent, handing Trump a second White House term.
The ex-speechwriter for former President Barack Obama put a lot of the blame for Harris' loss on the president, telling his listeners: "Joe Biden’s decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake.
"He and his inner circle, they refuse to believe the polls. They refused to believe he was unpopular. They refuse to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation. And they just kept telling us that his presidency was historic, and it was the greatest economy ever.
"We just heard him again say that it’s the greatest economy ever. Clearly, 70-80 percent of voters don’t believe that. They don’t believe that about their own personal financial situation, but they just keep telling us that."
Favreau brought up how Biden wouldn't acknowledge the issue of his age until his disastrous debate performance against the former president.
He said: "The Biden people told us that the polls were fine, and Biden was still the strongest candidate. They were privately telling reporters at the time that Kamala Harris couldn’t win. So, they were shivving Kamala Harris to reporters while they told everyone else, not a time for an open process. And his vice president can’t win, so he’s the strongest candidate."
"Then we find out when the Biden campaign becomes the Harris campaign, that the Biden campaign’s own internal polling at the time when they were telling us he was the strongest candidate, showed that Donald Trump was going to win 400 electoral votes. That’s what their own internal polling said."
A source close to Biden disputed Favreau’s claim about the campaign’s internal numbers.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also blamed Biden for the electoral loss in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, November 9.
She criticized the 81-year-old president for not dropping out earlier, and for immediately endorsing Harris, making it “almost impossible” to hold an open primary to find the right candidate.
Pelosi told the outlet: "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."
She said Harris would've still won a real primary, but believed the VP "may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner".
