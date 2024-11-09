Democrats Plunged Into 'Shivving' Election Scandal: Biden's Team 'Was Secretly Briefing Reporters Kamala Harris Was Incapable of Beating Trump'

As Favreau put it, the Biden camp was “shivving” Harris, who ultimately lost the electoral college and the popular vote to her Republican opponent, handing Trump a second White House term.

The ex-speechwriter for former President Barack Obama put a lot of the blame for Harris' loss on the president, telling his listeners: "Joe Biden’s decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake.

"He and his inner circle, they refuse to believe the polls. They refused to believe he was unpopular. They refuse to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation. And they just kept telling us that his presidency was historic, and it was the greatest economy ever.

"We just heard him again say that it’s the greatest economy ever. Clearly, 70-80 percent of voters don’t believe that. They don’t believe that about their own personal financial situation, but they just keep telling us that."