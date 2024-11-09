Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Democrats Plunged Into 'Shivving' Election Scandal: Biden's Team 'Was Secretly Briefing Reporters Kamala Harris Was Incapable of Beating Trump'

Composite photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden's team allegedly believed Kamala Harris was going to lose the election early on.

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Joe Biden's team have allegedly told reporters Vice President Kamala Harris was "incapable" of defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pod Save America podcast host Jon Favreau has claimed the commander-in-chief was to blame for the landslide Trump victory.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden democrats election briefing reporters kamala harris trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris for president hours after he dropped out of the presidential race.

Article continues below advertisement

As Favreau put it, the Biden camp was “shivving” Harris, who ultimately lost the electoral college and the popular vote to her Republican opponent, handing Trump a second White House term.

The ex-speechwriter for former President Barack Obama put a lot of the blame for Harris' loss on the president, telling his listeners: "Joe Biden’s decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake.

"He and his inner circle, they refuse to believe the polls. They refused to believe he was unpopular. They refuse to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation. And they just kept telling us that his presidency was historic, and it was the greatest economy ever.

"We just heard him again say that it’s the greatest economy ever. Clearly, 70-80 percent of voters don’t believe that. They don’t believe that about their own personal financial situation, but they just keep telling us that."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden democrats election briefing reporters kamala harris trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden dropped out after his disastrous debate performance.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Favreau brought up how Biden wouldn't acknowledge the issue of his age until his disastrous debate performance against the former president.

He said: "The Biden people told us that the polls were fine, and Biden was still the strongest candidate. They were privately telling reporters at the time that Kamala Harris couldn’t win. So, they were shivving Kamala Harris to reporters while they told everyone else, not a time for an open process. And his vice president can’t win, so he’s the strongest candidate."

"Then we find out when the Biden campaign becomes the Harris campaign, that the Biden campaign’s own internal polling at the time when they were telling us he was the strongest candidate, showed that Donald Trump was going to win 400 electoral votes. That’s what their own internal polling said."

A source close to Biden disputed Favreau’s claim about the campaign’s internal numbers.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden democrats election briefing reporters kamala harris trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also blamed Biden for the electoral loss in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, November 9.

She criticized the 81-year-old president for not dropping out earlier, and for immediately endorsing Harris, making it “almost impossible” to hold an open primary to find the right candidate.

Pelosi told the outlet: "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."

She said Harris would've still won a real primary, but believed the VP "may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.