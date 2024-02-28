Anderson Cooper Snaps at Nina Turner Over Michigan's Democratic Primary Results: 'We Don't Need a Lecture'
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper snapped at commentator and former Ohio Senator Nina Turner during a discussion surrounding the Arab-American community's hesitancy to support President Joe Biden following the Michigan primary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cooper emphasized the importance of focusing on the political landscape rather than delving into lectures on the issue.
The primary in Michigan resulted in a considerable win for Biden, with a notable portion of voters opting for the "Uncommitted" ballot option.
This move was advocated by figures, like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, as a form of protest against Biden's endorsement of Israel's military actions in Gaza.
The conflict stems from the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the Israeli response, which has led to significant casualties and the displacement of thousands in Gaza.
During a panel discussion on CNN, the conversation shifted toward the impact of the "Uncommitted" protest votes, which had garnered almost 16% of the vote in the state.
Commentator Bakari Sellers addressed the significance of these voices advocating for change, leading to a commentary exchange between Sellers, Turner, and Cooper.
Turner highlighted the centrality of the "Uncommitted" effort to communities directly impacted by the ongoing conflict. She stressed the urgency of the situation, condemning the suffering faced by individuals in Gaza and the need for a permanent ceasefire.
The former Ohio senator underlined the role of the U.S. government in influencing peace negotiations with Israel.
"I am young enough to remember, colleagues, when Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and also Congresswoman Cori Bush called for a ceasefire very early on," Turner told the panel. "They were called 'abhorrent.' Now, fast-forward to all of these bodies laying in the wake, and people are living through this every single day-"
Cooper cut her off, snapping at the panelist, telling her, "There's also been slaughter in Israel ... there's a lot of pain on both sides. So, we don't really need a lecture on the problem."
"I'm not talking about the politics of this tonight," the CNN anchor continued. "How, what to you would be a victory as somebody who is calling for this 'Uncommitted' vote, what to you would be a victory tonight to get that message across?"
Turner told Cooper that she wasn't denying the pain of the Israeli people. "All I'm saying is that at a certain point after October the 7th it becomes clear. I mean, you have a right-wing prime minister."
Cooper cut her off again, saying, "We don't need to debate the Issue."