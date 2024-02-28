Anderson Cooper Snaps at Nina Turner Over Michigan's Democratic Primary Results: 'We Don't Need a Lecture'

"I am young enough to remember, colleagues, when Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and also Congresswoman Cori Bush called for a ceasefire very early on," Turner told the panel. "They were called 'abhorrent.' Now, fast-forward to all of these bodies laying in the wake, and people are living through this every single day-"

Cooper cut her off, snapping at the panelist, telling her, "There's also been slaughter in Israel ... there's a lot of pain on both sides. So, we don't really need a lecture on the problem."

"I'm not talking about the politics of this tonight," the CNN anchor continued. "How, what to you would be a victory as somebody who is calling for this 'Uncommitted' vote, what to you would be a victory tonight to get that message across?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.