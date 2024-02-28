Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper Snaps at Nina Turner Over Michigan's Democratic Primary Results: 'We Don't Need a Lecture'

anderson cooper snaps at nina turner over michigans primary results
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper snapped at commentator and former Ohio Senator Nina Turner during a discussion surrounding the Arab-American community's hesitancy to support President Joe Biden following the Michigan primary, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cooper emphasized the importance of focusing on the political landscape rather than delving into lectures on the issue.

Article continues below advertisement
anderson cooper snaps at nina turner over michigans primary results
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper snapped at Nina Turner after she discusses the Michigan protest vote.

The primary in Michigan resulted in a considerable win for Biden, with a notable portion of voters opting for the "Uncommitted" ballot option.

This move was advocated by figures, like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, as a form of protest against Biden's endorsement of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The conflict stems from the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the Israeli response, which has led to significant casualties and the displacement of thousands in Gaza.

Article continues below advertisement
anderson cooper snaps at nina turner over michigans primary results
Source: MEGA

Nina Turner brought up the conflict in Gaza during the panel.

During a panel discussion on CNN, the conversation shifted toward the impact of the "Uncommitted" protest votes, which had garnered almost 16% of the vote in the state.

Commentator Bakari Sellers addressed the significance of these voices advocating for change, leading to a commentary exchange between Sellers, Turner, and Cooper.

Turner highlighted the centrality of the "Uncommitted" effort to communities directly impacted by the ongoing conflict. She stressed the urgency of the situation, condemning the suffering faced by individuals in Gaza and the need for a permanent ceasefire.

The former Ohio senator underlined the role of the U.S. government in influencing peace negotiations with Israel.

MORE ON:
Anderson Cooper
Article continues below advertisement
anderson cooper snaps at nina turner over michigans primary results
Source: MEGA

Cooper said he wanted to keep the discussion on the politics.

"I am young enough to remember, colleagues, when Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and also Congresswoman Cori Bush called for a ceasefire very early on," Turner told the panel. "They were called 'abhorrent.' Now, fast-forward to all of these bodies laying in the wake, and people are living through this every single day-"

Cooper cut her off, snapping at the panelist, telling her, "There's also been slaughter in Israel ... there's a lot of pain on both sides. So, we don't really need a lecture on the problem."

"I'm not talking about the politics of this tonight," the CNN anchor continued. "How, what to you would be a victory as somebody who is calling for this 'Uncommitted' vote, what to you would be a victory tonight to get that message across?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Turner told Cooper that she wasn't denying the pain of the Israeli people. "All I'm saying is that at a certain point after October the 7th it becomes clear. I mean, you have a right-wing prime minister."

Cooper cut her off again, saying, "We don't need to debate the Issue."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.