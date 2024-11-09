First Lady-in-Waiting Melania Trump at Centre of Plastic Surgery Rumors After She Showed Off VERY Different Look at Mar-a-Lago Polling Station
Melania Trump has sparked new plastic surgery rumors after barmy conspiracy theories emerged of the future first lady using a body double to vote on Election Day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal plastic surgeons have weighed in on the matter, pointing out possible changes in the model's look.
Dr. Dennis Schimpf claimed Melania, 54, might have had filler work done expecting the media attention after the election. On the other hand, Dr. Thomas Barnes suggested that her tired appearance could be due to the demanding election campaign.
Despite widespread rumors, Melania has denied undergoing any surgical procedures.
Board-certified plastic surgeons previously speculated that she might have had various treatments like fillers, Botox, a nose job, and a face-lift.
Among the observations on Election Day, her use of oversized sunglasses indoors caught the attention of various online sleuths.
One plastic surgeon suggested that it could be to hide swelling from filler injections. Furthermore, her choice to keep the sunglasses on fueled theories of a potential body double.
During the campaign season, Donald Trump's wife maintained a low profile but made a surprise appearance at a rally in Madison Square Garden. Her presence resonated with the audience, showing support for her husband among the cheering crowd.
As experts analyze her recent appearance, theories surrounding fillers in her cheeks to lift her face, a possible makeup mishap leading to red eyes and a narrower jawline have emerged.
Dr. Brian Reagan, a board-certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California, told the Daily Mail how between her appearance in New York and at the polling place, her chin and jawline ‘appeared narrower than Melania’s typical structure.’
He believes the most likely jaw-slimming technique was 'Morpheus 8', a non-surgical treatment that uses radiofrequency energy and microneedling to tighten the skin around the jawline and stimulate collagen production.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Donald went radio silent after giving his election victory speech at Mar-a-Lago early Wednesday, November 6.
The 78-year-old went multiple days without posting anything to Truth Social until rumors began to spread about him selling his stock in his social media platform.
He denied the claims and wrote: "THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING! I hereby request that the people who have set off these fake rumors or statements, and who may have done so in the past, be immediately investigated by the appropriate authorities."
Since then, he's gone on to also attack California Governor Gavin Newsom and share several flattering headlines about how landslide electoral win against Kamala Harris.
