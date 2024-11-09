How Liam Payne Death Probe Could Hinge on One Very Innocent Looking Item — as His Fatal Balcony Plunge 'Ruled Result of Drugs Side-Effects and NOT Suicide'

According to a recent report: “All the injuries that Payne presented were compatible with those caused by a fall from a height and that self-harm of any kind was ruled out, including physical intervention of third parties."

The autopsy said the late singer "did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself during the fall", and it “can be inferred that he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness".

Officials added: "This situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim, since, in the state he was going through, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it."