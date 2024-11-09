Your tip
How Liam Payne Death Probe Could Hinge on One Very Innocent Looking Item — as His Fatal Balcony Plunge 'Ruled Result of Drugs Side-Effects and NOT Suicide'

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's death probe investigates a soap box.

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

The investigation into Liam Payne's tragic death has taken a new direction, focusing on a seemingly harmless object found in his hotel room.

RadarOnline.com can reveal law enforcement officials believe a Dove soap box could reveal who provided Payne with drugs medical examiners found in his system

liam payne death probe innocent item drugs side effects not suicide
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne had a number of drugs in his system when he died.

Police sources in Buenos Aires told the outlet that cops are looking to see if an employee at the CasaSur Hotel delivered drugs to the former One Direction singer using the soap box to keep them hidden from plain view.

The investigation has led to a raid at the hotel, where computer hard drives and surveillance footage were confiscated for examination.

Payne's father, Geoff, and his bodyguard Paul Higgins have been actively assisting the authorities in their inquiries.

liam payne death probe innocent item drugs side effects not suicide
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony.

Payne tragically fell to his death from his hotel room balcony with several drugs in his sytem at the time.

Prior to his fall, Payne was reportedly acting erratically, prompting hotel management to call the authorities for assistance.

According to law enforcement officials, Liam’s death was caused by the side effects of the drugs he took.

Liam Payne

liam payne death probe innocent item drugs side effects not suicide
Source: MEGA

Payne was on a dug-fueled bender when he died.

According to a recent report: “All the injuries that Payne presented were compatible with those caused by a fall from a height and that self-harm of any kind was ruled out, including physical intervention of third parties."

The autopsy said the late singer "did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself during the fall", and it “can be inferred that he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness".

Officials added: "This situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim, since, in the state he was going through, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it."

liam payne death probe innocent item drugs side effects not suicide
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was once a singer in One Direction.

The former One Direction singer's toxicology reports showed a deadly mix of drugs known as "pink cocaine" were present in Payne's bloodstream at his time of death, along with benzodiazepine, cocaine and crack.

Former DEA agent Bill Bodner said: "The first piece that we almost always see in pink, or pink cocaine, is ketamine — a dissociative drug, something that makes people feel like they're detached from reality. The second component is psychedelics."

The name "pink cocaine" stems from its bright pink hue — derived from food coloring — which sometimes includes strawberry flavoring that can be inhaled or taken in pill form.

The drug is commonly referred to on the street as "tusi" or "tuci" and functions as both a stimulant and a depressant.

