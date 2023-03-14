Michael Irvin Releases Security Footage Of His Encounter With Sexual Misconduct Accuser, Claims Footage Proves His Innocence
Michael Irvin’s legal team released surveillance footage this week showing the former NFL star speaking with his sexual misconduct accuser inside a Marriott Hotel last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come more than one month after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was accused of sexual misconduct by a female Marriott Hotel employee on February 5, the newly released footage provides clearer details in connection to the alleged incident.
According to the video shared by Irvin’s lead attorney – Levi McCathern – during a press conference held on Tuesday, the 57-year-old former football pro is seen speaking with his accuser for approximately two minutes.
Although the footage has no audio, the pair appear to laugh together after shaking hands. Irvin touches the unidentified female on the arm two times during their interaction, then the pair shake hands once more before going their separate ways.
After his accuser walks out of the camera’s frame, Irvin is seen slapping himself three times before turning his attention back to the hotel bar and taking a selfie with an apparent fan.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Irvin was accused of sexual misconduct by the female hotel employee shortly after their interaction ended.
According to court documents connected to the accusations, Irvin allegedly asked his accuser "whether she knew anything about having a 'big Black man inside of [her].’”
Irvin has since denied any such conversation ever taking place, responding: “I don't speak like that. I've never spoken like that. I totally deny saying that."
"We used to say in football, 'The eye in the sky don't tell no lie,'" he added. "It's just the truth."
The alleged incident, which took place inside Marriott’s Phoenix, Arizona location on Sunday, February 5, resulted in Irvin being pulled from covering Super Bowl LVII that next weekend on Sunday, February 12.
Irvin also filed a $100 million harassment lawsuit against his accuser and Marriott Hotel over the incident, which he refiled from a federal court in Texas to an Arizona state court on Monday.
"There's no doubt from watching this, this woman is not offended," Irvin’s attorney said during Tuesday’s press conference, saying that Irvin’s accuser appeared "happy as a lark" during the pair’s nearly two-minute conversation.
"This is not a sexual assault,” Irvin’s attorney added. “This isn't sexual harassment. This isn't sexual misconduct.”