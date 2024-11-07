Liam Payne's 'Friend', Hotel Worker and Alleged Drug Dealer Charged in Connection With Singer's Death Nearly a Month After His Fatal Balcony Plunge

Three suspects have been charged nearly one month after Liam Payne's death.

The update comes just two days after Argentinian police raided the homes of three individuals amid Payne's death investigation — nearly one month after he fatally fell from his hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charges have been filed against Liam Payne ’s friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the death of the former One Direction singer.

Payne died last month after the pop star fell from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.

The three have now been arrested and charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics", confirmed in a statement from prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office.

The statement continued: "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall."

It also said one of the accused "accompanied the artist on a daily basis" during his stay in Buenos Aires.