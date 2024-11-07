Liam Payne's 'Friend', Hotel Worker and Alleged Drug Dealer Charged in Connection With Singer's Death Nearly a Month After His Fatal Balcony Plunge
Charges have been filed against Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the death of the former One Direction singer.
The update comes just two days after Argentinian police raided the homes of three individuals amid Payne's death investigation — nearly one month after he fatally fell from his hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The three have now been arrested and charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics", confirmed in a statement from prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office.
The statement continued: "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall."
It also said one of the accused "accompanied the artist on a daily basis" during his stay in Buenos Aires.
The friend, who is said to have posed as Payne's manager, was charged with abandonment for allegedly failing to notify the singer's family about his drug relapse, as reported by La Nacion.
Police allegedly attempted to contact the Argentine businessman after the singer's death — using a cell number provided by hotel managers — but he did not answer.
A lawyer reportedly arrived later to ask if the friend was facing any charges, prompting the man to testify as a witness. A judge determined the friend had allegedly failed in his duty of care toward Payne and now faces a prison sentence of two to six years for abandonment.
Meanwhile, the hotel worker and suspected drug dealer have been charged with providing Payne with narcotics.
The identities of the two suspects have not been disclosed, but it has been reported that the hotel employee was fired from CasaSur Palermo Hotel — where Payne's body was found.
Early Wednesday, it was confirmed three individuals had been detained following the home raids carried out on Tuesday.
During the raids, the hotel workers' lockers were searched after Payne's "friend" was identified through messages on his phone, which led police to trace the source of the drugs.
However, the individual the officers were looking to speak to was not at home during the raid.
Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from his balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Argentina. He was 31.
The post-mortem examination revealed that his cause of death was attributed to extreme head injuries, including a cranial fracture.
Prosecutors believed Payne might have been in a state of impaired consciousness due to potential drug use prior to the fatal incident.
A toxicology report confirmed the former One Direction singer had a mix of drugs in his system, including "pink cocaine" — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe that was most likely used for ingesting the substances was also found near his body.
Payne had been showing signs of dangerous and "erratic" behavior beforehand, with fellow hotel guests witnessing him smashing his laptop and being carried back to his room.
The hotel's owner also called 911 in fear the singer was putting his life "at risk", noting he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
A white powdery substance, along with burnt aluminum foil pieces and a half-drunk glass of champagne, were also found inside his hotel room.
Argentinian police also discovered a Dove soap box in his hotel room, which could have been used as a way to "secretly" receive illegal drugs.
An anonymous source also told People that investigators believed an employee of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel was involved in supplying the drugs at the time.
The insider alleged law enforcement possessed "evidence" to support that claim and that an "indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly".
The singer's death comes after he had previously been open about his battle with addiction, namely drugs.
However, recent sources claimed Payne was drug-free before setting foot in Argentina — but was quickly preyed on by dealers during his final days.
They alleged: "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California. And he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida."
"Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery. He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs."
Insiders further claimed Payne was targeted and delivered illegal substances to his hotel, adding: "Liam was 100 percent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs."
"Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn't care about his health."
