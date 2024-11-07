We Name All the Celebs Who Vowed to Flee U.S. If Trump Won — As America Ferrera Is Named As Latest Bleeding Heart Star Pledging to Quit Country
Donald Trump's election victory has left many liberal celebrities poised to leave the country in protest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a host of star names who vowed to quit America should Trump claim the White House for a second time.
And as he did in brutal style on Tuesday, many of his famous detractors now have a decision to make regarding whether or not to go through with their promise.
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, 40, is the first big name to jump ship and relocate overseas, but the mother-of-two still wants to have a "presence" in the U.S.
An insider told The DailyMail: "America is sick that Donald Trump is President again.
"She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that."
The insider added: "She is going to continue to have a presence in the US for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."
Other stars who threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump regained power also include Whoopi Goldberg.
In May 2024, Trump, 78, shared a meme claiming Goldberg, 68, would move to Canada if he won reelection, to which she responded on The View: “I’m not going anywhere… I’ve got a contract, so I’ll be here where I’m wanted”.
In 2015, veteran singer Cher, 78, joked on X (formerly Twitter) that she would move to Jupiter if Trump became president.
Though she stayed in the U.S. after Trump’s 2016 victory, she told The Guardian in October 2023 his presidency caused her significant stress, even leading to health issues.
The singer said: "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave."
In 2016, Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné, 38, vowed to move to Canada with her family if Trump won.
She claimed on The View: "I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear."
But despite her pledge, she stayed in America after the election and has not commented on Tuesday's election results on social media
Another vocal Trump critic, Miley Cyrus, 31, expressed outrage at the idea of a Trump presidency in a 2016 Instagram post.
She furiously wrote at the time: "Honestly f*** this s*** I am moving if this is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!"
But after Trump's victory, Cyrus stayed in the U.S. and later admitted her comments were misguided.
In a 2017 interview with NME, she called her earlier statement "dumb" and "ignorant," explaining that leaving would have been abandoning her country.
In December 2015, Pulp Fiction star Samuel L. Jackson, 75, suggested he might move to South Africa during a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the cast of The Hateful Eight sang about a "hateful eight ball."
After Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2016, Jackson addressed the joke on X, saying: "When you learn the difference between My Actual Opinion & A Kimmel Skit… Maybe we can talk. Till then, I’m Barbed Wire Up Your A**es!!"
Despite his outspoken criticism, Jackson has continued to live in the U.S.
