Taylor Swift’s NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce Slated by Weeping Liberals Over Social Media Post in Wake of Donald Trump’s Election Win: 'Read the Room!'
Travis Kelce is feeling the heat after a social media fumble ignited some of his fanbase.
Radar Online.com can reveal the Kansas City Chiefs star completely ignored the election results on social media, instead celebrating his team's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and liberals called him out.
Following Donald Trump's victory on Tuesday, and while plenty of American citizens were dealing with the shock, Kelce shared a post on Instagram featuring some of the highlights of the game.
He captioned: "Arrowhead at night," referring to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play.
The post, however, ruffled feathers, as one person in the comments section wrote: "Read the room."
Another said: "Love you, but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today," and one user added, "Not now, Travis!"
"Kim, there’s people that are dying," a critic joked, referring to the iconic moment Kim Kardashian broke down in tears over a lost earring before her sister Kourtney reminded her of more important events.
In September, Kelce's girlfriend, mega star Taylor Swift, endorsed Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, following the candidate's' debate.
She wrote at the time: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”
The hitmaker added: "... "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
While Swift was all about Harris, her NFL boyfriend never endorsed either candidate during the 2024 race.
While rumors the famous couple is headed for a split have swirled for months, Kelce and Swift continue with their relationship, and even have bigger plans in mind: adding a cat to their brood.
A source shared: "It took a little while but the cats love Travis now, and he loves them. He's become a very proud cat daddy!
"They love snuggling up with them and Travis has set up all sorts of scratching posts in the house for them, and he's always buying them new toys."
The insider added: "He's even planning to build them a catio – a cat patio – so they can have outdoor time without risking them getting lost, or worse."
It's well known the pop star is a feline fanatic, as she's the proud parent of three cats – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.
A separate insider previously believed the couple was at their "breaking point", as Swift was no where to be found supporting Kelce at his game after being some involved last season.
Another source said: "It's kinda hard when you've got people in your face 24/7. Taylor and Travis' relationship is facing its first big test."
