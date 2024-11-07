Taylor Swift’s NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce Slated by Weeping Liberals Over Social Media Post in Wake of Donald Trump’s Election Win: 'Read the Room!'

Radar Online.com can reveal the Kansas City Chiefs star completely ignored the election results on social media, instead celebrating his team's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and liberals called him out.

Travis Kelce is feeling the heat after a social media fumble ignited some of his fanbase.

Kelce gloated over his Kansas City Chiefs' victory, despite some Americans mourning over the election.

The post, however, ruffled feathers, as one person in the comments section wrote: "Read the room."

He captioned: "Arrowhead at night," referring to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play.

Following Donald Trump's victory on Tuesday, and while plenty of American citizens were dealing with the shock, Kelce shared a post on Instagram featuring some of the highlights of the game.

Kelce was hyped over his team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as others weren't so happy.

"Kim, there’s people that are dying," a critic joked, referring to the iconic moment Kim Kardashian broke down in tears over a lost earring before her sister Kourtney reminded her of more important events.

Another said: "Love you, but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today," and one user added, "Not now, Travis!"

She wrote at the time: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

The hitmaker added: "... "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."