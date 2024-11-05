Your tip
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Planning to Add to Her Cat Brood' — as Rumors Grow Pair are Planning to Start Family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for more than a year.

Nov. 5 2024

Swiftie-in-Chief Travis Kelce has gotten the final seal of approval from Taylor Swift's inner circle – her cats have decided he's purr-fect!

And RadarOnline.com can reveal sources are now saying the catnip couple may be ready to expand their fur-baby family.

"It took a little while but the cats love Travis now, and he loves them," an insider said. "He's become a very proud cat daddy!

"They love snuggling up with them and Travis has set up all sorts of scratching posts in the house for them, and he's always buying them new toys.

Swift is a feline fanatic who's the proud parent of three pussies – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

He's even planning to build them a catio – a cat patio – so they can have outdoor time without risking them getting lost, or worse."

Now the “Shake It Off” singer and the Chiefs tight end want to add a new fur baby – hopefully a rescue to their family.

The couple have been seen getting closer and closer on a string of date nights.

"They love the idea of saving a cat's life and know there are so many in need.

"Her cats usually travel with her when she goes on tour, but the kitty they get together would stay with Travis when she goes on tour, so he won't be so lonely," a snitch added.

An insider said: ‘Taylor treats her cats like her kids and now Travis is the same way.'

"His friends tease him about being so into the cats, but he doesn't care," the tipster tattled.

"Taylor treats them like her kids and now he's the same way. They're both very excited about adding another one to the family."

