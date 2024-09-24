Samuel L. Jackson Lifts Lid on 'Crazy' Marriage Antics — Including Slumping Unconscious After Drug Binge Before Being Shipped to Rehab
Samuel L. Jackson opened up about the "crazy" antics he's committed in his marriage to wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor didn't hold back when sharing the difficulties he and his longtime wife have overcome in their 44-years together.
When asked about his secret to long partnership, he said: "A lot of tolerance, because everybody's got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up."
Jackson, 75, discussed the ups and downs his marriage has overcome in his cover story of AARP The Magazine's October/November 2024 issue.
The Pulp Fiction star confessed: "I’ve done s--- in my marriage that's crazy, you know?
"She has, too, in her head, or whatever in reality, but you got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"
After 44 years of marriage, Jackson quipped another other option to surviving decades together was to simply look the other way when it comes to a partner's irritating qualities.
He added: "Or there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people – that she's learned to ignore about me."
In 2022, Jackson revealed he and his wife made a pact when they first married to "stay together no matter what", which eventually included the actor's battle with substance abuse.
LaTanya said: "In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family.
"That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false.
"In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out."
The duo first met in college and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary in April.
At the beginning of their marriage, Jackson battled an addiction to drugs.
He revealed: "My wife and daughter found me lying on the floor. My best friend from high school was a drug counselor and my wife called him, and I was in rehab the next day.
"I didn’t go kicking and screaming because I was tired."
Jackson left rehab in 1991 and has been sober ever since.
