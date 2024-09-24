How Elle Macpherson Has Raked in Massive Profit of $10.5Million Since Being Slammed For Holistic Cancer Treatments

Elle Macpherson has landed a lucrative real estate deal while fielding backlash for using holistic treatments during a secret past battle with breast cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, 60, made a staggering $10.5million profit on the sale of her waterfront mansion in South Florida.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath, 8,300-square-foot property is one of 18 luxury homes that make up Journey's End, an exclusive gated community in the historic town of Coral Gables.