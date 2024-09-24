How Elle Macpherson Has Raked in Massive Profit of $10.5Million Since Being Slammed For Holistic Cancer Treatments
Elle Macpherson has landed a lucrative real estate deal while fielding backlash for using holistic treatments during a secret past battle with breast cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, 60, made a staggering $10.5million profit on the sale of her waterfront mansion in South Florida.
The six-bedroom, seven-bath, 8,300-square-foot property is one of 18 luxury homes that make up Journey's End, an exclusive gated community in the historic town of Coral Gables.
Despite dropping the price twice amid difficulties landing a buyer, Macpherson sold the home for $18.6million, which was $10.5million more than she paid for it, according to the Daily Mail. She bought the Normandy-inspired waterfront estate for $8.1million in 2018 and first put it up for sale in 2022, according to the outlet.
In 2019, the Australia-born supermodel told Architectural Digest the "space and location just felt right", but ultimately the property was "so different from what I had in mind".
She explained: "I wanted the house to feel effortless, eclectic, and fun, with no pretension. But it still had to feel considered. Less is more, but it can also be more challenging. It requires discipline and editing."
The home, "stocked with a trove of artworks", was meticulously designed to suit the needs of Macpherson and her two sons.
Interior designer Brian Sawyer said: "Our job was to create a look and lifestyle that recognized the family’s history of living in London for 17 years along with the boys' French heritage and their mother's Australian irreverence.
"Elle wanted a nimble, pragmatic, and no-fuss experience without compromising style. To achieve this within our allotted two months, we were required to make efficient but solid decisions with her."
But with Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21, no longer living at home, the model and entrepreneur reportedly felt it was time to part with the property.
Meanwhile, as RadarOnline.com reported, the style icon was facing criticism after touting holistic cancer treatments in her memoir, Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself.
Macpherson revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, but declined to have a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy and hormone treatment as advised by doctors and family members. Instead, she turned to a naturopathic physician, an osteopath, a chiropractor and a holistic dentist as she took refuge at a rental home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley was among those who slammed the supermodel's statements, arguing they could have deadly consequences.
Kennerley, also a breast cancer survivor, said: "I understand Elle did what she thought was good for her personally, but the very fact she has resisted any other medical treatment absolutely terrifies me.
"Without question, it will result in the future that somebody will take that line and feel confident enough to try and do it themselves naturally, and someone is going to die."
In response, Macpherson, who said she was now in remission, defended her decision by saying: "Just to be clear, I sought a lot of medical advice".
She added: "It's important to mention that I’m not giving advice to other people. I’m sharing my experience."
She noted: "It was very interesting, because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of breast cancer.
"There was no clear path and there (were) no guarantees either way. So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me."
