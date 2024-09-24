Your tip
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Regrets Not Insuring His Private Parts for $12Million: 'I Still Got a Long Way to Go'

Composite photo of Nick Cannon.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon confessed his one regret about insuring his private parts.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon confessed his one regret about recently insuring his nether region.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the father-of-12 said insuring his genitals for $10million was "not enough" money.

Cannon, 43, said his insurance "should've been $12 million, one for each kid".

nick cannon regrets not insuring private parts for more
Source: MEGA

Cannon insured his manhood for $10million.

The Masked Singer host further defended his decision to insure his nether region, which he made possible after brokering a deal with soap company Dr. Squatch to put the money for the policy through Marsh McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.

He told E! News: "You hear all these supermodels insuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets?

"I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works."

nick cannon regrets not insuring private parts for more
Source: MEGA

The comedian confessed he should have insured his private parts for $12million.

Despite having 12 children with six different women, Cannon hinted he wasn't done adding to his brood.

He added: "I still got a long way to go."

The 43-year-old already shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; He shares three children – Golden "Saigon", 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 23-months, with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell.

nick cannon regrets not insuring private parts for more
Source: MEGA

Cannon has 12 children with six different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon

He welcomed his second set of twins, three-year-olds Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 22-months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi and Onxy Ice, 2, with LaNisha Cole.

Recently welcomed his youngest, 21-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott's 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a rare form of brain cancer in 2021.

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon.
Source: MEGA

Cannon shares three children with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Carey, 55, slammed her ex-husband over his decision to insure his family jewels.

Insiders claimed the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer viewed his new insurance policy as a low blow for her and their two children.

The insider said: "Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick's irresponsible approach to parenting.

Hollywood PR experts appeared to agree with the 55-year-old singer's take on the whole ordeal.

A PR expert said: "The whole idea is to get people talking, making gags about Nick’s nuts. And right now, it’s working."

Sources further claimed Carey disapproved of Cannon fathering so many children – and his alleged plans to keep going.

They said: "She’s made it very clear that she doesn’t approve of him popping out kids all over Tinseltown.

"She thinks this new deal is tacky and dumb!"

