Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Regrets Not Insuring His Private Parts for $12Million: 'I Still Got a Long Way to Go'
Nick Cannon confessed his one regret about recently insuring his nether region.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the father-of-12 said insuring his genitals for $10million was "not enough" money.
Cannon, 43, said his insurance "should've been $12 million, one for each kid".
The Masked Singer host further defended his decision to insure his nether region, which he made possible after brokering a deal with soap company Dr. Squatch to put the money for the policy through Marsh McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.
He told E! News: "You hear all these supermodels insuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets?
"I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works."
Despite having 12 children with six different women, Cannon hinted he wasn't done adding to his brood.
He added: "I still got a long way to go."
The 43-year-old already shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; He shares three children – Golden "Saigon", 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 23-months, with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell.
- Horrific Secrets Behind Mariah Carey's Estrangement From Tragic Sister Alison Revealed: 'She Drugged and Burned Me — Then Tried to Pimp Me Out'
- The Celebs Who Have Gone to Pieces Over Body Parts Insurance — Hollywood's $35M Voice, Madonna's Boobs, Miley's Tongue, Kim K's Bum and Nick Cannon's Family Jewels!
- Star-Studded Extravaganza ! See Exclusive pics inside 'Nemacolin' Summer Solstice Weekend with Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly, Lionel Richie and more!
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He welcomed his second set of twins, three-year-olds Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 22-months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi and Onxy Ice, 2, with LaNisha Cole.
Recently welcomed his youngest, 21-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon and Scott's 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a rare form of brain cancer in 2021.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carey, 55, slammed her ex-husband over his decision to insure his family jewels.
Insiders claimed the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer viewed his new insurance policy as a low blow for her and their two children.
The insider said: "Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick's irresponsible approach to parenting.
Hollywood PR experts appeared to agree with the 55-year-old singer's take on the whole ordeal.
A PR expert said: "The whole idea is to get people talking, making gags about Nick’s nuts. And right now, it’s working."
Sources further claimed Carey disapproved of Cannon fathering so many children – and his alleged plans to keep going.
They said: "She’s made it very clear that she doesn’t approve of him popping out kids all over Tinseltown.
"She thinks this new deal is tacky and dumb!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.