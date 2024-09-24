Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Regrets Not Insuring His Private Parts for $12Million: 'I Still Got a Long Way to Go'

The Masked Singer host further defended his decision to insure his nether region, which he made possible after brokering a deal with soap company Dr. Squatch to put the money for the policy through Marsh McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.

He told E! News: "You hear all these supermodels insuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets?

"I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works."