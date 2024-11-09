Another Hollywood Acting Icon Gone: 'Candyman' and 'Final Destination' Star Tony Todd Dead Aged 69 — With Horror Movie Hero's Cause of Death a Mystery

In a recent interview, Todd shared insight into his approach to portraying complex characters, stating: "You gotta have audience sympathy for the character in some way or another. There's gotta be something attractive about the character that makes people want to root for them but at the same time feel repulsed by the idea."

During another interview in 2023, while promoting All Gone Wrong, he said: "I'm a character actor. So my goal in life is to make sure each job is different from the last, which goes back to my theater training.

"This one really struck a chord. And I love working with independent filmmakers. They are the future.

"All films are a collaboration. You hire talent and directors. He has a floor plan and a doorway entry, but it's up to the actor to embellish characters."