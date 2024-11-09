Another Hollywood Acting Icon Gone: 'Candyman' and 'Final Destination' Star Tony Todd Dead Aged 69 — With Horror Movie Hero's Cause of Death a Mystery
Tony Todd, the talented actor known for his iconic roles in films such as Candyman and Final Destination, has passed away at 69 after a long illness.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Todd's representatives have confirmed the news but did not provide a cause of death.
Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd's acting journey began with roles in Oliver Stone's Platoon and various popular TV series in the '80s and '90s. His impressive career spanned over 40 years and included more than 240 film and TV credits.
Throughout his career, Todd captivated audiences with his commanding presence on screen. From playing Ben in the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead to embodying the chilling Candyman, Todd's performances left a lasting impact on the horror genre.
In a recent interview, Todd shared insight into his approach to portraying complex characters, stating: "You gotta have audience sympathy for the character in some way or another. There's gotta be something attractive about the character that makes people want to root for them but at the same time feel repulsed by the idea."
During another interview in 2023, while promoting All Gone Wrong, he said: "I'm a character actor. So my goal in life is to make sure each job is different from the last, which goes back to my theater training.
"This one really struck a chord. And I love working with independent filmmakers. They are the future.
"All films are a collaboration. You hire talent and directors. He has a floor plan and a doorway entry, but it's up to the actor to embellish characters."
Todd's talent extended beyond on-screen performances, as he lent his distinctive voice to various roles in video games and animated series. His deep, resonant voice became a signature element of his versatile career, earning him recognition in projects like Spider-Man, Star Trek and Call of Duty games.
Todd's warm personality and dedication to his craft endeared him to colleagues and fans alike.
Rel Dowdell, the director of Film Studies at Hampton University who directed him in 2012's Changing the Game, released a statement and said: "Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness. He was truly one of a kind."
Virginia Madsen, Todd's co-star in the first Candyman movie, mourned the actor's death in a video posted on her Instagram account.
She said: "My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can't right now. I love you."
In the video, she referred to Todd as "my beloved Candyman" and thanked fans for their "kind wishes".
Todd is survived by his wife, Fatima, and their two children, Alex and Ariana.
