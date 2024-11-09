PICTURED: 'Hitman' at Center of Probe Into Iran's Trump Election Assassination Plan — After We Revealed Horrific Kill-Plot Weapons Arsenal

Rivera, a 49-year-old welder from Brooklyn, New York, was allegedly brought into the plot by Farhad Shakeri, a middleman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Shakeri had supposedly hired Rivera to surveil Alinejad, but the plan shifted to target Trump.

Alinejad, a vocal critic of Iran, was shocked by the news, stating: "I know the nature of the Islamic Republic, to kill anyone who dares to challenge them, who criticized the Islamic ideology."

The FBI discovered incriminating evidence, including assault rifles, during a search warrant. Rivera, Loadholt, and Shakeri allegedly shared messages and photos as part of their surveillance activities.

According to a recent report, they exchanged texts and voice messages detailing plans to assassinate Alinejad and later Trump.

Shakeri, who is now hiding in Tehran, allegedly orchestrated the assassination plots.