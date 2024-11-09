Ailing Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77, Said to be a 'Weakling' in Last Days: 'Predator' Beefcake 'Failing to Train' as Muscles 'Waste Away'

Pumping Iron star Arnold Schwarzenegger is learning bigger isn't always better when you're 77.

The Terminator star, who once mocked "weaklings," has been forced to alternate his he-man gym workouts with gentler physical-therapy exercises to ensure his aging bones don't crumble after years of injuries and abuse, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said an insider: "He put his body through torture during his bodybuilding days and his Hollywood heyday during which he did many of his own stunts, and he's paid a hefty price.

"He did a lot of damage that resulted in multiple injuries."