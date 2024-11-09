Your tip
Host Ryan Seacrest So 'Obsessed' With New 'American Idol' Judge Carrie Underwood It's 'Making Her Co-Stars Sick'

ryan seacrest so obsessed with carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest’s obsession with new ‘American Idol’ judge Carrie Underwood is reportedly upsetting co-stars.

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is in awe of his personal American Idol Carrie Underwood and is making such a fuss over the blond singer his fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and other show staff, wish he'd take a chill pill.

The 49-year-old television mogul has made it his mission to ensure the 41-year-old “Before He Cheats” songbird's days on the singing competition series go smooth as silk, sources on set told RadarOnline.com.

ryan seacrest so obsessed with carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Said an insider: "Everyone's glad Carrie's joined the panel.

"She's not only a huge talent who contributes so much to the show, she's also a sweetheart to boot, but Ryan's taking his idolatry to a crazy level.

"She's quite nervous and wants to do her best job, and Ryan's appointed himself Carrie's guiding light.

"She's his favorite, he gives her most if not all his attention and when she speaks, he's all ears."

ryan seacrest so obsessed with carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

But the source added Seacrest's determination to make his pet Underwood a success makes it seem "like Luke and Lionel are not as important."

Still, while Richie and Bryan may be ticked off by Seacrest's fawning, they have only the utmost respect for Underwood, who won the fourth season of American Idol in May 2005 and went on to become an international superstar.

ryan seacrest so obsessed with carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Said a television insider: "The guys are pretty spellbound by Carrie, too, and they don't blame her a bit.

"But Ryan's obvious preferential treatment of her has their noses out of joint and they're getting really mad at him.

"They would greatly appreciate it if Ryan could take it down a peg or three!”

