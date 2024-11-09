Jimmy Fallon Accused of Keeping His Baby Face 'With Secret Plastic Surgery Regime': 'He Looks Like He Hasn't Aged a Day!'
Jimmy Fallon has no laugh lines or any other wrinkles on his face — because he's embarked on a secret campaign of nip/ tucks through the years, sources said.
The baby-faced Tonight Show host is 50 years old ... yet still looks like a man in his 30s.
Said a pal: "Jimmy plays it down, but he's obviously having work done, such as Botox, fillers, lasers and probably much more.
"He's not fooling anyone. He hasn't aged a day since he started doing Tonight a decade ago!"
Sources revealed the late-night loudmouth refuses to come clean about getting help from his surgeon even when his pals pester him for his secrets.
"He makes a surprised expression, but he's not really surprised," disclosed another source.
"People think he should just come clean about all the surgery he's had and not pass it off as genetics, but he would rather pretend he's the real deal."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen told RadarOnline.com the comedian may have achieved his youthful appearance through a variety of non-invasive procedures.
"He looks very natural and may have had a combination of Botox and a biologic filler like Sculptra, which stimulates the body to produce its own collagen to Improve facial volume, hide wrinkles, and tighten up the skin," explained Dr. Cohen, author of “SHIELD: Fortify Your Immune System and Improve Your Health”.
"He may also have had microneedling with radiofrequency, which can tighten up the skin and build collagen as well."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.