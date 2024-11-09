Your tip
Jittery Angeline Jolie 'So Stricken With PTSD' From Brad Pitt Relationship It's 'Going to Make True Love With Any Other Man Impossible'

angeline jolie stricken with ptsd
Angelina Jolie, is said to be stricken with PTSD from Brad Pitt, fears finding true love may be impossible.

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jittery Angelina Jolie continues to be linked with British rapper and poet Akala — and she's been spotted flirting with comedian Chris Rock — but post-traumatic stress from her disastrous marriage to Brad Pitt has destroyed her ability to love again, sources said.

Spilled one insider: "There's a reason Angelina is still single and it's not for lack of men lining up to date her."

Sources said the PTSD from Jolie's disastrous marriage to Pitt has destroyed her ability to love again.

"Fact is, she keeps them all at a distance because she's terrified of getting hurt again the way she did with Brad.

"It's been nearly a decade since they split up, but she's still frozen.

"Unless she can heal, the scars of their toxic relationship may prevent her from ever moving on."

The 49-year-old Maleficent star got romance rumors roiling when she was seen chatting up Rock, 59, at Atelier Jolie in New York City recently, sources said.

An insider snitched the 'Maleficent' star got romance rumors roiling when she was seen chatting up Rock at Atelier Jolie in New York City recently.

She has also been seen with 40-year-old Akala – real name Kingslee James McLean Daley – including on a trip to Jamaica for the Calabash Literary Festival and at the London premiere of her new movie Maria.

Said a source: "Before she met Brad, she was fearless and quick to let love in, but now she's the complete opposite.

"It's obvious her trust in men was destroyed by what she went through with Brad.

Before Jolie met Pitt, sources said: 'She was fearless and quick to let love in, but now she's the complete opposite.'

"For years, she used her kids as an excuse not to get serious with anyone. Now that they're grown up, she insists she simply doesn't care and is happy being single – but no one believes her.

"She's so damaged, she may never trust anyone again!"

